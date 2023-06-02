How to unlock Chun Li's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Series faithful will be immensely delighted with Chun-Li's prominence in Street Fighter 6. However, it comes as no surprise, with her being one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time. This latest installment sees Chun-Li wearing a brand new outfit, but fans of her classic garb can always unlock the latter.

There are two ways to unlock Chun-Li's classic outfit in Street Fighter 6. The first method entails spending some Fighter Coins, which you can get in exchange for real money. However, those averse to this method can jump into World Tour mode and do the necessary tasks to unlock her vintage look.

Finding Chun-Li in World Tour

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



🛍️ Likes: Days Off, Shopping with Li-Fen

Hates: Crime, Indecisiveness



bit.ly/PreOrderSF6 Chun-Li, the Martial Arts Master.🛍️ Likes: Days Off, Shopping with Li-FenHates: Crime, Indecisiveness Chun-Li, the Martial Arts Master.🛍️ Likes: Days Off, Shopping with Li-Fen🔎 Hates: Crime, Indecisivenessbit.ly/PreOrderSF6 https://t.co/FRlrwspzfY

The first step to unlocking Chun-Li's alternate outfit is finding her and having her become your master.

Thankfully you don't need to look too hard to locate her. After completing the opening missions from Luke, Chun-Li will immediately be available for your created character to find. At the start of Chapter 2, walk to the China Town area, and you will be greeted with a cut scene introducing her.

Once you find her, she will immediately become available as a master to you, meaning you can add her moves to your repertoire. Simply finding her is not enough to unlock her classic outfit, however, as you must also raise your bond with her to the maximum level. Only then will her alternate outfit become available for use in other game modes of Street Fighter 6.

Raising your bond with Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6

There are several ways to raise your bond level with Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6. You can give her gifts, use her moves when fighting against other people in World Tour, simply talk to her, or participate in sparring sessions with her.

Giving Chun-Li gifts is an easy way to raise your bond level as long as you pick the appropriate one. Her favorite item is Canned Herring which can be purchased from Nayshall and presented as a gift.

Equipping her fighting style also raises your bond level. Simply equip her moves once she is available as a master and use them to defeat your enemies. This raises the level of your fighting style with her, eventually unlocking the option to spar with Chun-Li. Sparring sessions raise your bond level by a certain amount depending on victory or defeat.

You can jump into World Tour with your created character or play as Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6, now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes