All World Tour masters in Street Fighter 6: Where to find them, fighting styles, and more

Throughout Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode, quite a few masters can be unlocked, if you wish to. Not all of them are mandatory, so you can choose to seek them out at your leisure. However, the majority of these characters are locked behind deeper parts of the game, so don’t stress if you don’t see the one you’re looking for - everyone is there. From Ryu to JP, you can find the entire cast in this exciting new mode.

While you will only start with a few of a master’s moves, you’ll unlock more of their moveset as you spend more time with them and build bond levels. So if you want to stretch like Dhalsim and Flash Kick like Guile, take some time to explore Street Fighter 6’s World Tour and find the masters. It’s worth noting that these locations are where we found the masters, but there is a chance they could spawn earlier.

All masters in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour Mode

1) Luke

Unlock: Immediately

Simply starting World Tour mode grants you Luke as your default master in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode. A mixed martial artist, he has a powerful dash, a strong projectile, and a punishing Dragon Punch-style attack. You cannot avoid unlocking Luke, but you don’t have to use his moves forever if you don’t want.

2) Chun-Li

Unlock: 2-1

Chun-Li shows up immediately in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode in Chapter 2. Her presence shows you that you can train under multiple masters. Don’t worry - you can train under whoever you want. If you want the powerful Spinning Bird Kick, Lightning Legs, and Kikosho, she’s the character you want.

3) Marisa

Unlock: 3-3

Finding and recruiting the powerful Marisa as a teacher in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode is a fitting challenge. Head to the Colosseo and speak to her. After fighting her, she’ll accept you as a student. A massive Greek combatant, her attacks, including Gladius, Dimachaerus, and her powerful counter strikes can be yours, with time and effort.

4) Blanka

Unlock: 6-1

Brazil’s Ranger’s Hut is home to Blanka in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode. You’ll go through a fun cutscene, and before you know it, you can learn Blanka’s moves! Further, you will also get the adorable Blanka-chan suit, so that alone makes it worth it. As a charge character, Blanka grants you some incredible screen control with his spins and shocks.

5) Dee Jay

Unlock: 6-1

When you travel to Jamaica at the beginning of Street Fighter 6 World Tour's Chapter 6, you can also unlock Dee Jay. Head to Bather’s Beach in Jamaica, and you’ll wind up sparring with the said character. After this, just talk to him to become his student. Dee Jay has incredible charge moves - Jackknife Maximum and Fireball, as well as the Double Rolling Sobat kick.

6) Lily

Unlock: 6-1

In Chapter 6 of Street Fighter 6’s World Tour, you can really start traveling the world. To find Lily, you’ll head to the Thunderfoot Settlement. This can be done via the The Spirit Guide quest in Beat Square. If you missed T. Hawk, his daughter is the next best thing. Plenty of incredible grapples and charging strikes await in the new Mexican Thunderbird.

7) Cammy

Unlock: 7-1

Cammy gets unlocked after you gain access to the Subway in Chapter 7. If you want to come under the wing of this master, take on the Special Unit Del side-mission, and stomp the Mad Gear Dancers in the Metro City Downtown region.

From there, just head to King Street, and Cammy will accept you. The British Street Fighter packs a punch with her far-reaching strikes, and is excellent at controlling the screen.

8) Jamie

Unlock: 8-1

The drunken master of Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode, Jamie can be seen defeating a group of foes during the start of Chapter 8. However, you will be caught up in a fight versus this character as well. Regardless of the outcome, you can speak to him to become his student after the fact. If you want to use his frustrating Freeflow Strikes, and power-up via drinking, try Jamie.

9) Ken

Unlock: 8-3

One of your tasks in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode is to track down Ken Masters in Chapter 8. Head to the construction site for the SiRN building, to unlock the fiery-fisted rival of Ryu. Ken’s moveset is incredible, with rapid screen-clearing kicks, and of course, the fiery Shoryuken. As such, he’s one of the better picks when it comes to the masters in the game.

10) E. Honda

Unlock: 8-4

Unlocking the power of E. Honda is an incredibly easy task in Street Fighter 6. During World Tour mission 8-4, you’ll have a photo mission where you take a picture of E. Honda, and then speak to him to become his student. From his furious Hundred Hand Slap to powerful command grabs, E. Honda doesn’t disappoint in SF6.

11) Ryu

Unlock: 8-4

You can unlock Ryu right after unlocking Honda in Street Fighter 6. During Mission 8-4, simply head to the Genbu Temple after finishing the photo mission. Naturally, you’ll have to battle him first. After the fight, you can become a student of one of the most iconic Street Fighter characters.

12) Kimberly

Unlock: 8-6

While you go through the SiRN Building, Kimberly will make her debut in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode. Complete the mission as normal, and you’ll see her on the rooftops above Metro City PD at night. Just climb up to her and have a chat, to become her student. As Guy's student, she’s a Bushinryu practitioner. She’s quick, agile, and has some clever tricks with her spray-paint cans.

13) Guile

Unlock: 8-7

While on the Byron Taylor aircraft carrier, Guile will aid you in dealing with some bots that have gone haywire. Accept his aid in Street Fighter 6, and then take a photo with him during this World Tour mission. This is the last part of Chapter 8, and once you speak to him again, he’ll accept you as his pupil for World Tour mode. Flash Kicks, Sonic Booms, and more will become yours to command.

14) Manon

Unlock: 11-1

Players won’t unlock more masters for a few chapters. In Chapter 11, a few more options open up. Talk to Manager oscar in Beat Square to start the Extra side mission. He wants someone to wear a Judo Gi, to go to France. So go ahead and buy the Gi top and bottom in Drippin’s Style Shop, and speak to him again.

Defeat your foes after the cutscene, and then battle Manon herself. Like the other battles, simply taking part is enough. The popular Manon has a terrific half-circle Command Grab, and other useful techniques like Degage, Renverse, and Rond-point.

15) Dhalsim

Unlock: 11-1

By heading to Bayside Park and speaking to Anik, you’ll be given an opportunity to purchase a statue. For 7,000 Zenny, it will help you unlock the power of Yoga. Do this, and come back at night. You’ll battle Anik, and then head to India to become Dhalsim’s apprentice.

16) Zangief

Unlock: 11-1

After taking part in the Metro City tournament, go back to the Mike Hagar Memorial Stadium. You’ll unlock the Hither and Thither side quest from Saou. Defeat Uou, and talk to Saou, to head to Russia. Zangief awaits you at the Barmaley Steelworks, to teach you to grapple. His grapples are incredible, and so is the rest of his melee-based moveset.

17) Juri

Unlock: Complete A Hardboiled Adventure

I’ve heard that Juri can pop-up in 9-1 and 11-1, so keep an eye out. Speak to Govind in the Old Nayshall Bazaar, which starts the A Hardboiled Adventure side quest. You'll need to speak to the nearby tailor, so head to the alley at night and defeat Govind.

Once you’ve done this, go to the alley again and fight Juri. You have to refuse to leave until she “plays with you more.” This is how you become the sadistic Juri’s pupil in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode. She boasts some slow but useful low-flying projectiles, and of course, devastating kicks.

18) JP

Unlock: Finish the World Tour story

After finishing the World Tour story in Street Fighter 6, head to Old Nayshall’s Suva’hal Arena at night. JP will be here waiting near the entrance to the arena itself. Speak with him, and you will become the sinister man’s student. He has an easy-to-perform counter hit, and can use powerful voice attacks like Departure. He also has access to Psycho Power, such as using the Psycho Staff Swing.

Some of these Street Fighter 6 masters may appear earlier in World Tour mode, but this is where we found them. No matter what characters you pick to learn from, you can access incredibly powerful techniques, as you build bond levels with them.

