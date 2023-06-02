The best ways to increase Bond Levels in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode

While not required in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode, you can easily grind through the various masters’ Bond Levels. There are a few easy ways to do this, depending on your skill and time spent in the game. Each of the masters, thankfully, use the same methods to raise their levels with you. The only thing that will really change is the quests you are sent on, and the items that the various characters will want to get the most out of the bond growth.

There aren’t too many ways to grind through Bond Levels quickly in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode, but if you’re looking to know what you need to do, we’ve got you covered. From proper gifts to winning fights, here’s what you need to know.

How to increase Bond Levels in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode

The World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6 is a brand new experience for fighters around the world. You create your own character and can ultimately make your ideal avatar. Mixing and matching moves from the various masters is very appealing, but you can also build your Bond Levels with these characters.

If you want the full move list for the fighters you learn from in Street Fighter 6’s new open-world mode, you will need to max out your bond with them. One of the best ways is to simply win fights. Building Style EXP with your master will occasionally get you a sparring match with them.

You can lose this match, but winning builds your Bond Level even faster. Don’t forget to use items, though - it can be important if your master is incredibly powerful in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode.

Using your master’s moves in fights also goes a long way towards building your Bond Level in the World Tour mode of Street Fighter 6. You can also spend money to make this problem go away as you can purchase gifts for your masters throughout the world. But you will want to get the right gift for each of the various Street Fighter characters.

Luke: Red Elevator 8 (Merchant, Jamaica/Bather’s Beach)

Red Elevator 8 (Merchant, Jamaica/Bather’s Beach) Zangief: Wooden Bear (Merchant, Russia/Barmaley Steelworks)

Wooden Bear (Merchant, Russia/Barmaley Steelworks) Ryu: Instant Soba (Shopkeeper Udon, Chanko House Edomon, Metro City)

Instant Soba (Shopkeeper Udon, Chanko House Edomon, Metro City) Manon: Beaujolais (Merchant, Jamaica)

Beaujolais (Merchant, Jamaica) Blanka: Knock-Off Blanka-Chan Doll (Merchant, Jamaica)

Knock-Off Blanka-Chan Doll (Merchant, Jamaica) Guile: Natto (Merchant, Japan)

Natto (Merchant, Japan) Dhalsim: Instant Curry Ultra Mild (Shopkeeper Tsanpa, Centra Bazaar, Old Nayshall)

Instant Curry Ultra Mild (Shopkeeper Tsanpa, Centra Bazaar, Old Nayshall) Juri: Wrench (Merchant, India)

Wrench (Merchant, India) JP: Ancient Playing Cards (Merchant, Jamaica)

Ancient Playing Cards (Merchant, Jamaica) E. Honda: Rubber Duckies (Merchant, Italy)

Rubber Duckies (Merchant, Italy) Ken: Cookbook (Merchant, Mexico)

Cookbook (Merchant, Mexico) Lily: Celery Chips (Merchant, Jamaica)

Celery Chips (Merchant, Jamaica) Jamie: Bao Bao Bro Sticker (Merchant, Jamaica)

Bao Bao Bro Sticker (Merchant, Jamaica) Chun-Li: Canned Herring (Shopkeeper Dora, The Lowlands - Commerce Plaza, Old Nayshall)

Canned Herring (Shopkeeper Dora, The Lowlands - Commerce Plaza, Old Nayshall) Dee Jay: Lukewarm Beer (Merchant, Brazil)

Lukewarm Beer (Merchant, Brazil) Kimberly: The Answer Lies in the Heart of Love (Merchant, Jamaica)

The Answer Lies in the Heart of Love (Merchant, Jamaica) Marisa: Cold Tomato Soup (Merchant, France)

Thankfully, your master never tires of receiving the right gifts, so you can spam these in World Tour mode to build Bond Levels. Provided you have the spare money for these, it’s a simple enough method.

Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode offers a unique way to play this new fighting game. You can read our review of Capcom’s latest hit here.

Poll : 0 votes