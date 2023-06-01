All characters confirmed in Street Fighter 6 so far

Street Fighter 6 will be released tomorrow, June 2, and bring in a new era of skirmish-heavy goodness to the table. The iconic Capcom fighting-game franchise is known for its impressive and varied cast of heroes that have persisted over the years. As such, the latest installment includes many fan-favorites who have recieved exciting makeovers. To top it off, there are a handful of newcomers as well, each boasting unique styles and personalities. With over a dozen characters to pick from at launch, players have a decent variety to look forward to.

So let's take a look at the roster confirmed to make an appearance in the game. Note that this list also includes confirmed DLC fighters.

Here is every character confirmed for Street Fighter 6's launch

1) Ryu

Bio:

Hates: Spiders

Likes: Martial arts

Height: 5'9

Weight: 187 lbs

Perhaps the most recognizable hero in Street Fighter history, Ryu is a no-brainer inclusion. This steel-willed martial artist now travels the world to become stronger than ever before, after overcoming the dark energy force called Satsui no Hado (known as "Wave Motion of Murderous Intent"). His iconic moves include the Hadoken projectile attack, the Shoryuken uppercut, and Denjin Charge.

2) Luke

Bio:

Hates: Horror games

Likes: Travelling, PC games, wacky T-shirts

Height: 6’1

Weight: 198 lbs

Having first debuted in Street Fighter 5, Luke is now back in action. He has a military background in the PMC and prefers spending his days training and relaxing. He is also one of the first characters that players will encounter in World Tour, Street Fighter 6's story mode. His Sand Blast is a projectile-base move, while he can deliver a swift punch with Flash Knuckle.

3) Jamie

Bio:

Hates: Getting lectured, arrogance

Likes: Yun, Yang, dancing, his grandmother

Height: 5'9

Weight: 170 lbs

Jamie is a brand new addition to the Street Fighter family. He combines breakdancing with martial arts for a unique take on combat and strives to maintain peace by protecting Chinatown from threats. His Bakkai combo unleashes a flurry of upside-down tornado of kicks. On the other hand, the Devil Inside move makes him let his hair down after a swig of a hard drink that grants him acess to new attacks.

4) Chun-Li

Bio:

Hates: Crime, indecisiveness

Likes: Days off, shopping with Li-Fen

Height: 5'7

Weight: Unknown

Another series mainstay, the beloved Chun-Li also prefers having laid-back days after retiring from the ICPO. She looks over Li-Fen after the last game's Black Moon incident and now teaches kung-fu classes. Be vary of her blazing-fast Hundred Lightning Kicks and slow-moving Kikoken projectile.

5) Guile

Bio:

Hates: Secretive people, layabouts

Likes: Watching sports, dog walking

Height: 6'0

Weight: 218 lbs

The All-American Guile is an Air Force pilot who loves both fighting and being a family man. He was one of the eight World Warriors in Street Fighter 2. Despite his size, he excels at attacking from a distance and is known for using sonic moves like Sonic Boom and Sonic Break.

6) Kimberly

Bio:

Hates:Tear-jerker movies

Likes: 80's music, sneakers, large numbers

Height: 5'6

Weight: 134 lbs

The newcomer Kirmberly is the 29th succesor to Bushinryu. She is obsessed with the 80s pop-culture and dreams of becoming a ninja. Her Bushin Senpunkyaku is an upper-cut performed by a series of spinning kicks. Another move, Hidden Variable, also allows closing the distance by vanishing in a puff of smoke and appearing next to the opponent.

7) Juri

Bio:

Hates: Buzzkills, rules

Likes: Motorcycles, spiders

Height: 5'5

Weight: 126 lbs

The sadistic Juri is back from Street Fighter 4 and 5 to cause chaos. This taekwaon-do specialist is a fighting machine who does not back down, ever. She specailzies in kicks, evidenced by her attacks like Fuhajin, Saihasho, and Shiku-sen. Also watch out for her Tensenrin spinning kicks that send foes flyng into the air.

8) Ken

Bio:

Hates: Pointless meetings

Likes: Family

Height: 5'9

Weight: 183 lbs

Ryu's iconic rival Ken is a Former US National Fighting Champ and is here as well. He plays similarly to Ryu, although more aggressively, and is also capable of performing Hadoken and Shoryuken moves. However, he also has access to additional moves like Jinrai Kick and Dragonlash Kick that seperate him from his rival.

9) Blanka

Bio:

Hates: Army ants

Likes: Samantha, Blanka-chan dolls

Height: 6'4

Weight: 216 lbs

The orcish Blanka returns for an electrifying performance in Street Fighter 6. This Brazillian beast is now a tour guide, thanks to his impeccable knowledge about the jungle. Contrasting with his playful nature, his is combat style is wild. For example, his Electric Thunder move can shock enemies who get close, while Wild Hunt unleashes a flurry of punches after knocking down a foe.

10) Dhalsim

Bio:

Hates: Distractions, harming others

Likes: Meditating

Height: 5'9 (can vary)

Weight: 106 lbs (can vary)

This Indian monk and yoga expert is all about flexibility. As a guardian of justice, his hate for evil leads him to fighting for the sake of protecting others. Dhalsim can dish out damage from a distance thanks to stretchy limbs and arms, and can even attack with his fiery Yoga Blast to incinerate unlucky foes.

11) E. Honda

Bio:

Hates: Indecisiveness

Likes: Baths

Height: 6'1

Weight: 302 lbs

This sumo wrestler aims to bring the glory of the popular Japanese wrestling sport to fighters around the world. He is another fan-favorite who should become one of the more popular picks on the roster. His moveset is inspired by sumo wrestling, ranging from the Hundred Hand Slap to the Oicho Throw.

12) Dee Jay

Bio:

Hates: Silence

Likes: Singing, dancing, hollering

Height: 6'0

Weight: 203 lbs

This world renowned dancer is back to show off his slick moves. Dee Jay is a Jamaican superstar who loves to fight in tune with his inner rhythm and is surprisingly speedy. As such, stay on your toes when facing him, thanks to his feints as well as stunning moves like Machine Gun Uppercut.

13) Manon

Bio:

Hates: Crowds, chatterboxes

Likes: The color gold, cosmetics, her family

Height: 5'9

Weight: 129 lbs

The sassy Manon is a model but she's more than just looks. Coupled with her determination to rise to the top, her prowess in judo makes her a strong opponent. However, she makes sure to flaunt her beauty in her playstyle as well. Attacks like Manège Doré, Dégagé, and Renversé show off her regality while being effective.

14) Marisa

Bio:

Hates: Heights

Likes: Worthy opponents, ossobuco, fine arts

Height: 6'8

Weight: 269 lbs

A true powerhouse in every sense, this new addition to the Street Fighter 6 catalog is not to be taken lightly. Marisa may be a jewelery designer, but loves to show her dedication to the Greek gods in her battle style. Powerful moves like Dimachaerus, Phalanx, and Quadriga ensure the opponent can feel each blow she delivers onto them.

15) JP

Bio:

Hates: Stains on his clothes, sleep

Likes: Chess puzzles, cleaning, local cuisines

Height: 6'3

Weight: 214 lbs

Another brand new fighter, Johan “JP” Pavlovich is definitely one of the most unique characters in the game. He is the head of an international NGO and looks like any ordinary old man - until his supernatural attacks start flying. He brandishes a scepter and can summon Psycho Power magic to attack foes from a distance. Limit enemies' movement range with Departure, counter attacks with Amnesia, and close in the gap with Torbalan.

16) Zangief

Bio:

Hates: Projectiles (Hadokens, etc.)

Likes: Wrestling, Cossack dancing

Height: 7'0

Weight: 399 lbs

It would not be a Street Fighter game without the beloved Red Cyclone from Russia. Zangief returns to flex his wrestling skills in the latest entry. This collossal beast is all about close-quarters combat pulled straight out of pro wrestling. Watch out for Crew Piledriver, Russian Suplex, and the Tundra Storm counter.

17) Lily

Bio:

Hates: Lies

Likes: Cameras, birds of prey

Height: 5'3

Weight: 106 lbs

This young member of the Thunderfoot Tribe might be small in stature, but looks can be deceiving. Although she is armed with a couple of clubs, she can also harness wind magic to supplement her melee attacks. Moves like Condor Wind, Thunderbird, and Mexican Typhoon allow her to flit around the battlefield with ease.

18) Cammy

Bio:

Hates: Everything (if she's grumpy)

Likes: Cats

Height: 5'5

Weight: 134 lbs

Another popular pick among fighting genre's fans, Cammy returns with an updated character design. The British Special Forces agent is a combat expert and can become even more dangerous when moody. Attacks like Spiral Arrow, Cannon Strike, and Delta Red Assault make her a force to be reckoned with in matchups.

Which fighters are confirmed to be DLC for Street Fighter 6?

The Year 1 Pass for Street Fighter 6 for the game will include these DLC fighters:

A.K.I: Newcomer, releases in Summer 2023

Rashid: Returning from Street Fighter 5, arrives in Autumn 2023

ED: Another Street Fighter 5 pick, set for Winter 2024

Akuna: First appearing in Street Fighter 2 Turbo, launches in Spring 2024

Street Fighter 6 will be released for PS4, PS5, XS X|S, and PC on June 2.

Poll : 0 votes