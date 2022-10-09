Street Fighter 6 closed beta datamining allegedly reveals new information on characters - Lily, Manon, JP, and more

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta did more than expose players to what is an excellent fighting game from Capcom. According to EFF on Twitter, several audio files were datamined from the title during the closed beta.

According to the YouTuber, these leaks revealed some unannounced moves and other information about the Street Fighter 6 cast. In particular, there’s a heavy focus on new characters, of whom we have precious little information already.

Despite the existence of these audio files, it should all be taken with a grain of salt until Capcom officially confirms that these bits of information are real.

Announcer audio files from Street Fighter 6 closed beta reveal interesting information

The actual information comes from the in-game announcers who call out some of the attack moves while you fight. Several characters had information leaked in this Street Fighter 6 datamining reveal, all of which can be found in the Twitter thread above.

The thread contains the actual audio files, as long as they are still available on the internet.So, which characters received major, breaking information when it came to this data file leak?

Lily

Manon

JP

Marisa

Zangief

1) Lily

First up, it’s Lily. There has been talk and discussion if she’s related to T. Hawk, or if she inherited some of his moveset. Fans have already assumed as much, since she’s doing his Condor Dive move in official art.

Lily’s revealed moves

Condor Spire

Condor Dive

Mexican Typhoon

Tomahawk Buster

Raging Typhoon

It’s worth noting that all of these moves are definitely T. Hawk's moves, from Street Fighter 4 in particular. The audio files also reveal that despite being petite, she’s definitely going to just throw other players around.

The audio also reveals they’re in the same tribe - Thunderfoot. Another voice line confirms that Lily is going to be T. Hawk’s daughter in Street Fighter 6. So, players are going to see the “pixie grappler” archetype come to the game.

Lily received so much information for Street Fighter 6. We also learned she allegedly has a “Wind” mechanic, with references to “Condor Wind." It sounds like she’s going to use the power of the wind to help her grapple.

2) Manon

Then there’s Manon, who many assumed would be similar to Abel, a grappler-style character, from Street Fighter 4. She had several move names revealed in the Street Fighter 6 datamine.

Manon’s revealed moves

Heart Ballet

Heart Judo

The audio files state she’s a Judo expert from France, and so many of them revolve around the fear of her throwing other people around. It sounds like she’s what’s known as a “Momentum Grappler." She will likely have some kind of buff or move that increases the power of her grabs, every time she does it.

A large number of files were revealed that concerned the power of her throws, saying things like they were pumped up, or enhanced. It sounds like Street Fighter 6’s Manon will be quite deadly if she gets the momentum going.

We also learned that this gimmick, her “Meta Levels” do not reset between rounds, making her even scarier.

3) JP

JP was also discussed in these audio leaks for Street Fighter 6. He’s a bit of a wild card, of whom fans know little. However, the datamining leaks reveal that he’s a master of deception, and “manipulating from the shadows."

JP’s revealed moves

Interdiction

It was pointed out by Rooflemonger on YouTube that none of the other revealed attacks have any clue as to what they do, as they’re all foreign-sounding. However, one file was blatant and obvious. JP is confirmed, as of these leaks, to have a teleport.

Fans already know he uses Psycho Power, akin to M. Bison, so it might be a similar teleport to the Shadaloo boss.

4) Marisa

Marisa is huge, and she’s another character fans have speculated about in Street Fighter 6. She received quite a bit of attention in this datamining leak. We know now that she’s an Italian brawler, known for her explosive fighting style.

She’s not a grappler like Zangief, despite her size. She’s our resident “Super Armor” character, so she’s likely going to just bowl through a number of attacks with ease. She’s going to be very tanky from the sound of it, able to just mash her way through attacks and get her hands on her foe.

The way her attacks are described in the audio files, she very much sounds like a Pancrase, who are MMA fighters with very deadly knee lifts and strikes. It sounds like she’s going to feel like Marduk from Tekken. She also apparently has some mixup options too, built into her kit.

5) Zangief

A familiar character was discussed as well - Zangief! He’s the only original World Warrior that saw no love in previous presentations. According to the leaks, he’s got “more throws than ever,” which should delight fans of the Russian grappler.

Zangief’s revealed moves

Cyclone Lariat

Tundra Storm

Borscht Dynamite

Russian Slam

Jackhammer

Tundra Storm is especially interesting since it’s basically a Dragon Screw Legwhip - Thank you, Tatsumi Fujinami. for creating it. The Borscht Piledriver is his jumping piledriver, so it’s an aerial throw.

The Russian Slam also sounds like it’s an anti-air option for Zangief as well. His pro wrestling moves seem to shine more in Street Fighter 6. He has a move named Jackhammer, which may be a reference to Bill Goldberg’s finisher.

That’s all of the major information revealed in the Street Fighter 6 datamining leak. The other characters involved are more or less what you’d expect them to be. The developers aren’t completely reinventing Cammy, for example.

It’s worth noting that this information could change over the course of the game’s development as Street Fighter 6 isn’t scheduled for release until sometime in 2023. You can learn more about the game and how it feels in our closed beta preview.

