Street Fighter 6 beta guide: All available characters and their best special attack inputs

The limited-time Street Fighter 6 closed beta has begun and will run throughout the weekend. Players will not have access to all 18 characters, nor will they have access to all modes. However, potential fighters can play casual and ranked modes, as well as Extreme Battles with eight upcoming fighters.
With a mix of new and returning characters in Street Fighter 6, these are the essential special attacks and notes about all eight World Warriors that will be playable in Street Fighter 6 as the beta rolls on.
Here's what players need to know going into their heated online battles this weekend.
Note: All special attacks use Numpad Notation
All available World Warriors in Street Fighter 6’s closed beta
1) Ryu
The face of the Street Fighter franchise, Ryu is a shoto character. Shoto or Shotokan is the fighting style for characters with access to fireballs, dragon punches, and hurricane kicks in Capcom’s fighting game franchise. It also extends to other games, but this is where it all started.
Ryu’s the premiere shoto character in Street Fighter 6. He has excellent footsies thanks to his fireball and his poking attacks. When players get too aggressive, Ryu pounds them with Shoryuken (Dragon Punch). He has access to Denjin Charge again, which powers up his special attacks, such as Hadoken and Hashogeki.
- Hadouken: 236P – Staple footsie/zoning attack.
- Shoryuken: 623P – Staple uppercut and anti-air. Is invincible on wake-up
- Denjin Charge: 22P
- Hurricane Kick/Tatsumaki Senpyuu Kyakuu: 214K (Air OK) Excellent combo ending attack.
- Donkey Kick: 234K – Good combo ender.
- Level 1 Super: 236236P
- Level 2 Super: 214214K
- Level 3 Super: 236236P
2) Ken
Like Ryu, Ken offers a rushdown, mixup-style game instead. Ryu wants to keep people at bay and rely on the fundamentals; Ken pushes people around and kicks them repeatedly at a variety of angles.
His Crazy Kicks (Jinrai Kick) are back, allowing this character an even more frustrating mixup range. He’s going to feel familiar to classic players, bringing many of his previous tools to Street Fighter 6. The mixup kicks are back, and so is his SF5 dash setup. He’s far more aggressive than Ryu and has an enjoyable all-around play.
- Dragonlash Kick: 623K -EX version (KK instead of K) makes an opponent bounce off the ground, letting you follow up with more combos.
- Dragon Punch: 623P
- Hadouken: 236P
- Hurricane Kick (Air OK): 214K -Multi-hit version of Ryu’s Tatsu.
- Jinrai/Crazy Kick: 236K, then either 6LK, 6MK, or 6HK
- Quick Dash: KK – You can follow up the dash with an uppercut, a Dragonlash kick, or any regular kick for different property moves.
- Target Combo 1: MP,HP
- Target Combo 2: MK,MK,HK
- Level 1 Super: 214214K
- Level 2 Super: 236236K
- Level 3 Super: 236236P
3) Chun-Li
Chun-Li has changed in some major ways in Street Fighter 6 and is now a “stance character.” By activating her Serenity Stream, she changes into a new stance, offering new moves and options to go on the offense. She’s a more advanced character, built around a strong footsie game.
A great deal of her classic moveset returns, but she is a whole new character in the Serenity Stream stance. Chun-Li can also batter people in the air with deadly air combos and juggles. She will take some practice, but the new Chun-Li is excellent.
- Kikouken: 4(2secs)6P – Fireball for zoning and footsies.
- Lightning Legs: 236P – Combo-ender.
- Serenity Stream: 214P – use this to get to her new stance, which opens up new moves for her to use.
- Hassanshu: 214K - Overhead special.
- Spinning Bird Kick: 2(2secs)8K – Combo ender, and knocks down.
- Up Kicks: 22K
- Air Target Combo (Air Only): HP,HP
- Air Throw (Air Only): LP+LK. The best anti-air in the game is back!
- Flip Kick: 3HK
- Forward Spin Kick: 6HK
- Head Stomp (Air Only): 2MK, then 2MK, then 2MK – Can be followed up 2 times if the first one hits.
- Level 1 Super: 236236P
- Level 2 Super: 236236K
- Level 3 Super: 214214K
4) Guile
Slow and persistent, Guile is an amazing character for players who like turtling. Turtling is a strategy where players play defensively, block, and force players to come at them. This is done through his Sonic Boom attacks, and when players are foolish enough to go in on him, he punishes them with combos and Flash Kicks.
While he lacks offensive options in Street Fighter 6, he always forces opponents to play his game. He’s frustrating and hard-hitting. The strategy will be to make the other players second-guess their actions and then pound them.
- Sonic Boom: 4(2 seconds)6P – Fast projectile and very low recovery. You can hold 1 to store the charge while blocking.
- Flash Kick: 2(2 seconds)8K – You can store the charge by holding 1 so you can block.
- Sonic Blade: 214P – Follow up this stationary blade with a Sonic Boom for a 2-hit projectile.
- Air Throw (Air Only): 6LP+LK or 4LP+LK
- Burning Straight: 4HP
- Guile High Kick: 3HK
- Knee Bazooka: 4LK – Excellent forward momentum as you store charge for your Sonic Boom/Flash Kick.
- Level 1 Super: 4(2 seconds)646P
- Level 2 Super: 214214P
- Level 3 Super: 4(2 seconds)646K
5) Luke
Luke, introduced in SF5, is even better in Street Fighter 6. He was the last character revealed in the previous iteration of the franchise. He still has his incredibly fast projectile, anti-air uppercut, and Flash Knuckle. They can be charged up for excellent setups down the line.
He’s a shoto in Street Fighter 6, but with more options. He’s an easy character to start with but has a high ceiling for advanced techniques and combos. Luke’s kit is not extensive, but it’s also quite useful.
- Flash Knuckle (Air OK): 214P or hold P
- Sand Blaster: 236P. Super-fast projectile.
- Avenger: 236K, then either P or K for follow-up attacks
- Overhead punch: 6P
- Anti-air high kick: 4K
- Target Combo 1: 6P,P
- Target Combo 2: LP,MP,HP
- Level 1 Super: 236236P
- Level 2 Super: 214214P
- Level 3 Super: 236236K
6) Jamie
Jamie is one of the new World Warriors coming to Street Fighter 6. He’s capable of incredible rushdowns and mixup tech and has buffs to power himself up even further. This is based on Bakkai, the jug Jamie keeps on him at all times. He utilizes a style similar to Drunken Boxing as well.
Bakkai gives two drinks, but getting it to level four grants him new, better moves and a better frame advantage in his attacks. This allows for greater pressure and gameplay possibilities. However, he is harder to manage since he’s a technical character with an additional meter to manage.
- Arrow Kick: 623K
- Bakkai (2 Drinks): 236P
- Freeflow Strikes: 236P, then 6P/6p,6p/6K/6K,6K
- Luminous Dive Kick (1 Drink): Jump forward, then 214K
- Swagger Step: 214P, then follow up with 6P
- Hermit Elbow: 4HP
- Overhead Kick: 6MK
- Sensei Kick: 6HK
- Target Combo 1: 2HK,HK,P
- Target Combo 2 (1 Drink): LP,LK,MP
- Level 1 Super: 236236P
- Level 2 Super: 214214P
- Level 3 Super: 236236P
7) Kimberly
The other new character joining this Closed Beta, Kimberly, will feel very familiar to old-school Street Fighter players. Trained under Guy, her attacks will feel similar to his and Zeku’s. However, she’s got her own flair and style for her ninjutsu attacks, using spray paint cans to prevent people from escaping her offense.
She’s a fighter that requires you to get up close and personal with your foes in Street Fighter 6, rushing them down and landing powerful attacks. By stocking Genius at Play, she can throw those spray cans like Shuriken Bombs to set up further aggression.
- Air Throw Special (air only): 236P
- Bushin Senpukyaku: 214K – Guy’s spinning multi-hit kick
- Genius At Play (Gain Bomb): 22P
- Shuriken Bomb (1 Bomb): 22P
- Hidden Variable: 214P – Her teleport.
- Sprint: 236K, then P(Emergency Stop)/MK/HK
- Elbow Drop (Jump Peak, Air Only): Jump towards, then 2MP
- Hisen Kick: 6HK, then 7/8/9
- Overhead Kick: 4HK
- Target Combo 1: MP,HP
- Target Combo 2: LP,MP,HP,HK – The Guy special #2: a combo-ender.
- Level 1 Super: 236236K
- Level 2 Super: 214214P
8) Juri
Juri is very much a jack of all trades. She blends all her best tools from Street Fighter 4 and Street Fighter 5, making her a deadly footsie master. She moves with her solid reach and spacing, so players who want to rely on the neutral footsie game will adore Juri Han.
Whether using her fireball (Fuhajin) or kicking people into oblivion, Juri feels like one of the better characters in the Street Fighter 6 cast. She can be bullied with Drive Attacks. She’s got it all, though. Rage, power, a varied toolkit, Juri’s fantastic.
- Dive Kick (Air Only): Jump forward, then 214K, then follow up with K,K,K
- Fuhajin (Gains Charge): 214K – This can store charge for her fireball and other moves.
- Go Ohsatsu: 236HK
- Low Fireball: 236LK
- Ankensatsu: 236MK
- Air Throw (Air Only): LP+LK
- Korenzan: 4HK
- Kyosesho: 6MP
- Overhear Kick: 6MK
- Renko Kicks: 6HP
- Level 1 Super: 236236K or Hold K
- Level 2 Super: 214214P or Hold P for Dash
- Level 3 Super: 214214K
Street Fighter 6 will feature 18 characters at launch, but only the above characters will be available for this closed beta. Street Fighter 6 is slated for a 2023 release, though it does not have a confirmed date.