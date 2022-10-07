Street Fighter 6 beta guide: All available characters and their best special attack inputs

The limited-time Street Fighter 6 closed beta has begun and will run throughout the weekend. Players will not have access to all 18 characters, nor will they have access to all modes. However, potential fighters can play casual and ranked modes, as well as Extreme Battles with eight upcoming fighters.

With a mix of new and returning characters in Street Fighter 6, these are the essential special attacks and notes about all eight World Warriors that will be playable in Street Fighter 6 as the beta rolls on.

Here's what players need to know going into their heated online battles this weekend.

Note: All special attacks use Numpad Notation

All available World Warriors in Street Fighter 6’s closed beta

1) Ryu

The face of the Street Fighter franchise, Ryu is a shoto character. Shoto or Shotokan is the fighting style for characters with access to fireballs, dragon punches, and hurricane kicks in Capcom’s fighting game franchise. It also extends to other games, but this is where it all started.

Ryu’s the premiere shoto character in Street Fighter 6. He has excellent footsies thanks to his fireball and his poking attacks. When players get too aggressive, Ryu pounds them with Shoryuken (Dragon Punch). He has access to Denjin Charge again, which powers up his special attacks, such as Hadoken and Hashogeki.

Hadouken: 236P – Staple footsie/zoning attack.

236P – Staple footsie/zoning attack. Shoryuken: 623P – Staple uppercut and anti-air. Is invincible on wake-up

623P – Staple uppercut and anti-air. Is invincible on wake-up Denjin Charge: 22P

22P Hurricane Kick/Tatsumaki Senpyuu Kyakuu: 214K (Air OK) Excellent combo ending attack.

214K (Air OK) Excellent combo ending attack. Donkey Kick: 234K – Good combo ender.

234K – Good combo ender. Level 1 Super: 236236P

236236P Level 2 Super: 214214K

214214K Level 3 Super: 236236P

2) Ken

Like Ryu, Ken offers a rushdown, mixup-style game instead. Ryu wants to keep people at bay and rely on the fundamentals; Ken pushes people around and kicks them repeatedly at a variety of angles.

His Crazy Kicks (Jinrai Kick) are back, allowing this character an even more frustrating mixup range. He’s going to feel familiar to classic players, bringing many of his previous tools to Street Fighter 6. The mixup kicks are back, and so is his SF5 dash setup. He’s far more aggressive than Ryu and has an enjoyable all-around play.

Dragonlash Kick: 623K -EX version (KK instead of K) makes an opponent bounce off the ground, letting you follow up with more combos.

623K -EX version (KK instead of K) makes an opponent bounce off the ground, letting you follow up with more combos. Dragon Punch: 623P

623P Hadouken: 236P

236P Hurricane Kick (Air OK): 214K -Multi-hit version of Ryu’s Tatsu.

214K -Multi-hit version of Ryu’s Tatsu. Jinrai/Crazy Kick: 236K, then either 6LK, 6MK, or 6HK

236K, then either 6LK, 6MK, or 6HK Quick Dash: KK – You can follow up the dash with an uppercut, a Dragonlash kick, or any regular kick for different property moves.

KK – You can follow up the dash with an uppercut, a Dragonlash kick, or any regular kick for different property moves. Target Combo 1: MP,HP

MP,HP Target Combo 2: MK,MK,HK

MK,MK,HK Level 1 Super: 214214K

214214K Level 2 Super: 236236K

236236K Level 3 Super: 236236P

3) Chun-Li

Chun-Li has changed in some major ways in Street Fighter 6 and is now a “stance character.” By activating her Serenity Stream, she changes into a new stance, offering new moves and options to go on the offense. She’s a more advanced character, built around a strong footsie game.

A great deal of her classic moveset returns, but she is a whole new character in the Serenity Stream stance. Chun-Li can also batter people in the air with deadly air combos and juggles. She will take some practice, but the new Chun-Li is excellent.

Kikouken: 4(2secs)6P – Fireball for zoning and footsies.

4(2secs)6P – Fireball for zoning and footsies. Lightning Legs: 236P – Combo-ender.

236P – Combo-ender. Serenity Stream: 214P – use this to get to her new stance, which opens up new moves for her to use.

214P – use this to get to her new stance, which opens up new moves for her to use. Hassanshu: 214K - Overhead special.

214K - Overhead special. Spinning Bird Kick: 2(2secs)8K – Combo ender, and knocks down.

2(2secs)8K – Combo ender, and knocks down. Up Kicks: 22K

22K Air Target Combo (Air Only): HP,HP

HP,HP Air Throw (Air Only): LP+LK. The best anti-air in the game is back!

LP+LK. The best anti-air in the game is back! Flip Kick: 3HK

3HK Forward Spin Kick: 6HK

6HK Head Stomp (Air Only): 2MK, then 2MK, then 2MK – Can be followed up 2 times if the first one hits.

2MK, then 2MK, then 2MK – Can be followed up 2 times if the first one hits. Level 1 Super: 236236P

236236P Level 2 Super: 236236K

236236K Level 3 Super: 214214K

4) Guile

Slow and persistent, Guile is an amazing character for players who like turtling. Turtling is a strategy where players play defensively, block, and force players to come at them. This is done through his Sonic Boom attacks, and when players are foolish enough to go in on him, he punishes them with combos and Flash Kicks.

While he lacks offensive options in Street Fighter 6, he always forces opponents to play his game. He’s frustrating and hard-hitting. The strategy will be to make the other players second-guess their actions and then pound them.

Sonic Boom: 4(2 seconds)6P – Fast projectile and very low recovery. You can hold 1 to store the charge while blocking.

4(2 seconds)6P – Fast projectile and very low recovery. You can hold 1 to store the charge while blocking. Flash Kick: 2(2 seconds)8K – You can store the charge by holding 1 so you can block.

2(2 seconds)8K – You can store the charge by holding 1 so you can block. Sonic Blade: 214P – Follow up this stationary blade with a Sonic Boom for a 2-hit projectile.

214P – Follow up this stationary blade with a Sonic Boom for a 2-hit projectile. Air Throw (Air Only): 6LP+LK or 4LP+LK

6LP+LK or 4LP+LK Burning Straight: 4HP

4HP Guile High Kick: 3HK

3HK Knee Bazooka: 4LK – Excellent forward momentum as you store charge for your Sonic Boom/Flash Kick.

4LK – Excellent forward momentum as you store charge for your Sonic Boom/Flash Kick. Level 1 Super: 4(2 seconds)646P

4(2 seconds)646P Level 2 Super: 214214P

214214P Level 3 Super: 4(2 seconds)646K

5) Luke

Luke, introduced in SF5, is even better in Street Fighter 6. He was the last character revealed in the previous iteration of the franchise. He still has his incredibly fast projectile, anti-air uppercut, and Flash Knuckle. They can be charged up for excellent setups down the line.

He’s a shoto in Street Fighter 6, but with more options. He’s an easy character to start with but has a high ceiling for advanced techniques and combos. Luke’s kit is not extensive, but it’s also quite useful.

Flash Knuckle (Air OK): 214P or hold P

214P or hold P Sand Blaster: 236P. Super-fast projectile.

236P. Super-fast projectile. Avenger: 236K, then either P or K for follow-up attacks

236K, then either P or K for follow-up attacks Overhead punch: 6P

6P Anti-air high kick: 4K

4K Target Combo 1: 6P,P

6P,P Target Combo 2: LP,MP,HP

LP,MP,HP Level 1 Super: 236236P

236236P Level 2 Super: 214214P

214214P Level 3 Super: 236236K

6) Jamie

Jamie is one of the new World Warriors coming to Street Fighter 6. He’s capable of incredible rushdowns and mixup tech and has buffs to power himself up even further. This is based on Bakkai, the jug Jamie keeps on him at all times. He utilizes a style similar to Drunken Boxing as well.

Bakkai gives two drinks, but getting it to level four grants him new, better moves and a better frame advantage in his attacks. This allows for greater pressure and gameplay possibilities. However, he is harder to manage since he’s a technical character with an additional meter to manage.

Arrow Kick: 623K

623K Bakkai (2 Drinks): 236P

236P Freeflow Strikes: 236P, then 6P/6p,6p/6K/6K,6K

236P, then 6P/6p,6p/6K/6K,6K Luminous Dive Kick (1 Drink): Jump forward, then 214K

Jump forward, then 214K Swagger Step: 214P, then follow up with 6P

214P, then follow up with 6P Hermit Elbow: 4HP

4HP Overhead Kick: 6MK

6MK Sensei Kick: 6HK

6HK Target Combo 1: 2HK,HK,P

2HK,HK,P Target Combo 2 (1 Drink): LP,LK,MP

LP,LK,MP Level 1 Super: 236236P

236236P Level 2 Super: 214214P

214214P Level 3 Super: 236236P

7) Kimberly

The other new character joining this Closed Beta, Kimberly, will feel very familiar to old-school Street Fighter players. Trained under Guy, her attacks will feel similar to his and Zeku’s. However, she’s got her own flair and style for her ninjutsu attacks, using spray paint cans to prevent people from escaping her offense.

She’s a fighter that requires you to get up close and personal with your foes in Street Fighter 6, rushing them down and landing powerful attacks. By stocking Genius at Play, she can throw those spray cans like Shuriken Bombs to set up further aggression.

Air Throw Special (air only): 236P

236P Bushin Senpukyaku: 214K – Guy’s spinning multi-hit kick

214K – Guy’s spinning multi-hit kick Genius At Play (Gain Bomb): 22P

22P Shuriken Bomb (1 Bomb): 22P

22P Hidden Variable: 214P – Her teleport.

214P – Her teleport. Sprint: 236K, then P(Emergency Stop)/MK/HK

236K, then P(Emergency Stop)/MK/HK Elbow Drop (Jump Peak, Air Only): Jump towards, then 2MP

Jump towards, then 2MP Hisen Kick: 6HK, then 7/8/9

6HK, then 7/8/9 Overhead Kick: 4HK

4HK Target Combo 1: MP,HP

MP,HP Target Combo 2: LP,MP,HP,HK – The Guy special #2: a combo-ender.

LP,MP,HP,HK – The Guy special #2: a combo-ender. Level 1 Super: 236236K

236236K Level 2 Super: 214214P

8) Juri

Juri is very much a jack of all trades. She blends all her best tools from Street Fighter 4 and Street Fighter 5, making her a deadly footsie master. She moves with her solid reach and spacing, so players who want to rely on the neutral footsie game will adore Juri Han.

Whether using her fireball (Fuhajin) or kicking people into oblivion, Juri feels like one of the better characters in the Street Fighter 6 cast. She can be bullied with Drive Attacks. She’s got it all, though. Rage, power, a varied toolkit, Juri’s fantastic.

Dive Kick (Air Only): Jump forward, then 214K, then follow up with K,K,K

Jump forward, then 214K, then follow up with K,K,K Fuhajin (Gains Charge): 214K – This can store charge for her fireball and other moves.

214K – This can store charge for her fireball and other moves. Go Ohsatsu: 236HK

236HK Low Fireball: 236LK

236LK Ankensatsu: 236MK

236MK Air Throw (Air Only): LP+LK

LP+LK Korenzan: 4HK

4HK Kyosesho: 6MP

6MP Overhear Kick: 6MK

6MK Renko Kicks: 6HP

6HP Level 1 Super: 236236K or Hold K

236236K or Hold K Level 2 Super: 214214P or Hold P for Dash

214214P or Hold P for Dash Level 3 Super: 214214K

Street Fighter 6 will feature 18 characters at launch, but only the above characters will be available for this closed beta. Street Fighter 6 is slated for a 2023 release, though it does not have a confirmed date.

