"We just wanna see your best hits" - Former WWE Superstar on Goldberg possibly returning (Exclusive)

EC3 has given his thoughts on Goldberg making sporadic WWE appearances at the age of 55.

The Hall of Famer lost the final match of his WWE contract against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February. Since then, he has not made any appearances on WWE television.

EC3 performed on WWE’s main roster in 2019 and 2020 when Goldberg occasionally appeared as a part-time superstar. On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, the 39-year-old commented on veteran wrestlers’ desire to return to the ring:

“In this moment in this time, I feel those guys put such a high level of expectation for perfection on them when physically you’re 55, you can’t do what you used to do,” EC3 said. “To try to conform and work to a style that’s infected the industry, the same bubble we’re all working in, they try to do that, too, because they see that’s what’s getting reactions, or they’re in the locker room and that’s how everyone’s acting.” [6:00-6:30]

EC3 added that fans still want to see the likes of Goldberg produce their most popular moves:

“We just wanna see your best hits. As long as you nail those hits, we are gonna be super happy. I’ll go watch The Rolling Stones play five songs and be totally content if they play the five I like. Would I wanna see it? Ah, I don’t know.” [6:31-6:45]

Does Goldberg want to wrestle again?

The WCW icon discussed several wrestling topics on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast last month, including his match against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

The 55-year-old confirmed that he is ready to compete and has not retired from wrestling:

“I feel good, man, I really do,” Goldberg said. “I don’t really wanna go out the way that I went out in Saudi, by any stretch of the imagination. You never say never, dude, you never say never. I’m always gonna be ready.”

The two-time Universal Champion has competed at four of the last five WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. It is currently unclear if he will appear at the next premium live event in the country, Crown Jewel, on November 5.

