EC3 says somebody tried to sabotage Control Your Narrative (Exclusive)

EC3 has opened up about the difficulties that Control Your Narrative (CYN) faced before its first televised event.

On March 31, Control Your Narrative ran a show in Dallas, Texas, on the same day that Major League Wrestling (MLW) staged an event in the city. EC3, a co-founder of CYN, told Fightful Select earlier this year that MLW “tried to have us kicked out of the building.”

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, the former WWE Superstar disclosed how he likes to run a wrestling promotion:

“Humility and hubris and just a pat on the back to the team for doing a good job, but eyes on the prize, let’s keep moving forward... is the only way to succeed,” said EC3. “Because the second you brag, the second you make up [numbers], you flaunt it around… dude, you’re a d**k first off and it’s gonna come back around and get you.” [6:45-7:03]

The 39-year-old also elaborated on MLW’s alleged attempt to “sabotage” CYN’s first show in front of television cameras:

“From my limited experience of promoting in a sense, somebody tried to sabotage our initial show in Dallas – so much so that somebody started a vicious, crazy, dumb internet rumor that was politically motivated.” EC3 continued, “It was the most asinine thing possible to thwart our show because we’re running the show the same day in the same venue as them.” [7:04-7:29]

EC3 explains why he refused to change Control Your Narrative’s TV debut

Control Your Narrative received a mixed response when the promotion launched, especially after it banned wrestlers from performing moves such as Canadian Destroyers and Superkicks.

With so much hype around Control Your Narrative, EC3 refused to back down when the arena requested that he change the promotion’s first TV event:

“They asked the venue to move us,” EC3 said. “The venue asked us and we said no, and then the venue said, ‘No, we kinda messed up, we’ll give you the building for free a different day,’ and I still said, ‘No, we’re not moving for anybody. We’re not even a thing yet. We’re unproven.’ So then, next day, there’s vicious rumors scattered online and everyone believes them because everyone’s an idiot.” [7:29-7:50]

EC3 went on to claim that Control Your Narrative drew more fans than the MLW show that took place on the same day:

“We go to that day and that show, and on that show our show outdrew their show. Did I go online bragging about it? No. Did I go online bragging about the fact that fans from their show were coming into our show and having a great time? No. Did I brag about the fact that the bartenders on their show were making no money, so they came over to help the bartenders on our show and they made money? No, I didn’t need to.” [7:51-8:16]

Despite its early success, EC3 understands that CYN is likely to suffer some losses in the future:

“I was happy, we had a successful night, but I also know there’s probably gonna be a show or two where we’re not gonna do well, and the second we brag about one win our next loss is gonna be 10 times worse than a win ever will be. I don’t know, that just seems smart.” [8:16-8:32]

Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, was CYN’s highest-profile star before his return to WWE. EC3 recently reacted to his friend’s decision to re-sign with the company.

