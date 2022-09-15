Goldberg was allegedly "really upset" after major WWE botch (Exclusive)

EC3 has disclosed details about Goldberg’s reaction after his infamous match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019.

Goldberg suffered a concussion in the early stages of the first-time-ever contest. From that moment on, the rest of the nine-minute encounter was full of uncoordinated moves and unfortunate mistakes.

EC3 traveled on the same plane back from Saudi Arabia with dozens of other WWE Superstars. On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, the former 24/7 Champion discussed the WCW icon’s mindset after the disappointing match:

“Goldberg got concussed twice,” EC3 said. “It was kinda like an epic match, but it didn’t go according to great standards per se. It got kinda messy and ‘Taker almost got hurt. Goldberg was knocked out, and I remember on the plane how this affects guys even at the very top of their game or who have been to the top of the mountain, a performance that you’re not satisfied with, and then 18 hours to think about it alone in the darkness.” [2:14-2:40]

The WWE Hall of Famer came close to injuring The Undertaker when he failed to properly execute his jackhammer finishing move. The botch prompted Matt Riddle to label the veteran “unsafe, dangerous and a liability” in the ring.

EC3 added that the legendary superstar genuinely felt bad during the 18-hour flight back to the United States:

“I remember just seeing Goldberg’s face. Just so mad at himself. I know he took a lot of things personally, especially when it came to being in the ring. But, dude, you made it so many times already, you’re such a success. No one’s gonna remember the mess-ups. Be happy with who you are, be happy with your career. But I remember just him being really upset.” [2:41-3:08]

In the video above, EC3 also gives his thoughts on whether the 55-year-old should wrestle again.

Drew McIntyre and EC3 attempted to help Goldberg

Shortly after the match, Goldberg took to Twitter to acknowledge that he let fans down at Super ShowDown. He also responded to people who found “pleasure” in his performance.

Bill Goldberg @Goldberg Knocked myself out and thought I could finish.... love my fans.....but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ..... hope ur happy Knocked myself out and thought I could finish.... love my fans.....but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ..... hope ur happy

EC3 thinks it is normal for WWE Superstars to suffer setbacks even in the latter stages of their careers:

“If it happens to guys at that top level, of course it’s gonna happen to guys like me and it’s gonna happen to anybody in life,” EC3 stated. “If you love or are competitive and you don’t meet your own standards, you’re going to be depressed and miserable.” [3:09-3:25]

Drew McIntyre and EC3 were among those who spoke to the two-time Universal Champion during the flight back from Saudi Arabia:

“He got up and we would interact,” EC3 added. “I think Drew McIntyre and I went over there and started rapping [talking] with him, just talking about anything that wasn’t wrestling because sometimes that’s nice, just having a gentlemanly conversation. He was in the front of the plane. I was in the back. He was cordial and very inviting when he was around.” [3:31-3:51]

The final match of Goldberg’s WWE contract ended in defeat against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February. It is unclear if he will ever appear in WWE again as an in-ring competitor.

Would you like to see the WWE veteran wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section.

