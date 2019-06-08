WWE News: WWE star calls Goldberg 'unsafe, dangerous and a liability'

Goldberg lost against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown

What's the story?

Matt Riddle has followed up his recent criticism of Goldberg by launching yet another social media attack on the WWE Hall of Famer after his match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown.

In case you didn't know…

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown on Friday, June 7.

Many people have been critical of the match after the two veterans struggled to properly execute their legendary finishing moves, while Goldberg took to Twitter following the show to reveal that he was knocked out during the match.

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle, who made headlines in 2017 when he described Goldberg as a “Botchamania” wrestler, mentioned in the build-up to Super ShowDown that he has been blocked by the WCW legend on Twitter.

The former UFC fighter then repeatedly mocked the 52-year-old on social media during Super ShowDown, even branding him “the worst wrestler in the business” in a video that has since been deleted.

He also posted a mocked-up picture of himself slapping Goldberg in the face, accompanied by a tweet which made fun of the former World Heavyweight champion for having a cut on his head before the match had even started.

The heart of the matter

In his latest Goldberg-related tweet, Matt Riddle explained that it makes him mad when he sees wrestlers who are “unsafe, dangerous and a liability”.

He went on to praise Goldberg’s WWE Super ShowDown opponent, The Undertaker, writing:

“I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning! PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend.”

Advertisement

I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning!

PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend pic.twitter.com/WotacyNOre — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 8, 2019

What's next?

Matt Riddle is destined to challenge for the NXT Championship in the not-too-distant future following his victory over Roderick Strong at NXT TakeOver: XXV last week.

As for Goldberg, he is highly unlikely to compete in a WWE ring again soon, especially after he suffered a head injury at WWE Super ShowDown.