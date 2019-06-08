WWE News: Goldberg puts out a horrifying tweet after loss against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 08 Jun 2019, 06:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg vs. Undertaker

What's the story?

WWE Super ShowDown is finally done and dusted. The show has received a mixed response with the main event between The Undertaker and Goldberg being subjected to heavy criticism owing to its botchy nature.

The Undertaker would come out on top in his first ever match against the former WCW Champion, however, there was one major scare along the way.

Goldberg took to Twitter to react to his disappointing loss to the Deadman. Goldberg revealed that he knocked himself out during the match and admitted that he had let the fans down. This explains why Goldberg botched many of the spots in the tail end of the match

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Super ShowDown card consisted of ten matches that were headlined by the first-time-ever clash between The Undertaker and Goldberg.

Elsewhere on the card, Randy Orton took on Triple H in the match of the night. Saudi Arabian prospect Mansoor pulled off a massive victory in the 50-man Battle Royal match which got the biggest pop of the night.

Seth Rollins retained the Universal title against Baron Corbin and managed to foil Brock Lesnar's plans of cashing in the MITB contract. Kofi Kingston too held on to the WWE title after a lukewarm encounter against Dolph Ziggler.

The main event of the evening, Goldberg vs. Undertaker grabbed all the limelight and not for all the right reasons.

The heart of the matter

The marquee match of the show started off with great promise as both the legends delivered their signature moves without any hassles. It all went downhill after a botched Tombstone Piledriver that almost broke Goldberg's neck. This could have been the moment that knocked Goldberg out, after which he looked to be in a dazed state.

The former WCW star would mess up a Jackhammer and eventually the finishing sequence of the match. Undertaker would end the match for good with a chokeslam and the subsequent three-count. The Phenom looked visibly frustrated with what had transpired and we don't blame him, the match didn't live up to all the hype.

Advertisement

Goldberg too acknowledged the fact on Twitter:

Knocked myself out and thought I could finish.... love my fans.....but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ..... hope ur happy — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) June 7, 2019

What's next?

Despite the anti-climatic end, we respect Goldberg and Undertaker for putting their bodies on the line for the sake of our entertainment and we're glad both of them are all right. However, we sincerely hope this was the last time we saw either one of them in action. It's time to hang it up legends.