EC3 explains why Braun Strowman returned to WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 has opened up about Braun Strowman’s decision to re-sign with WWE.

Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, has been one of the star attractions on EC3’s Control Your Narrative (CYN) wrestling shows over the last year. However, the 39-year-old will no longer work for his friend’s company following his WWE return on the September 5 episode of RAW.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo about Strowman’s big career move:

“This is not ownership, this is not a wrestling business, this is not the status freakin’ quo. This is Control Your Narrative, this is telling your story. Your story stated that when you got surprisingly fired out of nowhere and you lost relationships and you lost your friends, you found inspiration in one thing that I was creating.” [0:35-0:56]

Braun Strowman received his release from WWE in June 2021 after eight years with the company. Four months later, he defeated EC3 in his first post-WWE match at the Free The Narrative II event.

“So you came in and you helped fund your initial initiation to the Narrative in the form of a cinematic feature we call Free The Narrative II,” EC3 continued. “Through that, you had an emotional breakdown and revival within filming where you literally became a new man while we’re filming something that is ‘fiction,’ but it’s not fiction. It is real to life.” [0:57-1:21]

The former IMPACT star added that Control Your Narrative helped his friend overcome real-life challenges to become a happier person outside the ring:

“That happens, you become inspired, you change your life, you get rid of demons, you expel the negativity in your life, and then what happens?” EC3 stated. “You find purpose. You are happier, you are a better person, you make the right moves in life, you try new things, you donate your time, you donate to charities, you become better.” [1:21-1:40]

Although EC3 would have liked Strowman to remain in CYN, he realizes that the former Universal Champion simply made a business decision:

“Through that, becoming better, we all have ups and downs and ebbs and flows,” EC3 said. “So you create yourself that platform, give yourself that option, you take time, heal your body, your mind, your soul. You get a call again… it’s business, but at the same time you probably do have unfinished business.” [1:40-2:01]

Strowman attacked several superstars after interfering in a fatal four-way tag team match on the latest episode of RAW. He is also due to appear on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

EC3 is happy for Braun Strowman’s success

WWE @WWE THE MONSTER AMONG MEN is on a path of destruction on #WWERaw THE MONSTER AMONG MEN is on a path of destruction on #WWERaw! https://t.co/EG78M5VRWy

Before leaving WWE last year, Braun Strowman cemented his status as one of the company’s most recognizable talents and top main-eventers.

For that reason, EC3 understands that the former Wyatt Family member can reach more people in WWE than Control Your Narrative:

“What’s the bigger platform?” EC3 added. “Mine’s bigger than the WWE? No, I’m not an idiot. You want that? Is your true goal and your mission to, yes, make money, but also work with people and putting smiles on children’s faces? Because that is the one thing that makes that dude happy. It’s him being able to appease and give to children and Make-A-Wishes and charitable things.” [2:01-2:25]

EC3 also congratulated Braun Strowman before providing an update on the future of CYN:

“That platform [WWE] is a lot bigger to accomplish that. Congratulations, my friend, I am happy for you. I know you’re rooting for me, I’m rooting for you. That is life. Why would I be mad? Guess what? Also, I’m creating a brand, a brand that’s gonna be bigger than one man. It’s not about Adam, it’s not about me.” [2:25-2:46]

The four-time 24/7 Champion further elaborated on what wrestlers can expect if they work for his company:

“It’s about a platform and a brand and an idea that can move this industry forward into something unique, different, and hopefully creative where people can make a living or make the next step in the industry to make a living,” EC3 added. [2:46-3:01]

Braun Strowman’s last WWE match took place in May 2021 when he competed against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

Following his return, The Monster Among Men took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

