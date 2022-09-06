Braun Strowman is coming to WWE SmackDown! 5 things that could happen

Braun Strowman returned to WWE with a bang on Monday Night RAW. The Monster Among Men looked very impressive as he bamboozled every competitor in sight during the fatal four-way tag team match. He received an enormous ovation from the lively Kansas crowd.

After his destructive reintroduction, Strowman announced he would be on SmackDown on Friday. He did not say who he would target or what he would do, leaving the entire roster on notice.

There are many possibilities for the former Universal Champion to pursue as he settles back into the WWE landscape. Let's explore five things that could happen when the Strowman Express rolls up to SmackDown.

#5: Braun Strowman destructively interrupts another matchup on SmackDown

Braun Strowman's rampaging return stuck to the basics of what made him so popular in his first WWE stint. He was always at his best when running through opponents with his unique blend of gargantuan physique and frightening speed. Now that he has struck fear into the RAW roster, he could repeat the trick on SmackDown.

This would establish him as a threat that can pop up at any moment without warning. It would also preserve his momentum as a returnee before he eventually settles in to have his first return feud and match.

#4: A classic Braun Strowman squash match

The Monster Among Men could return to the basics

Another thing Braun Strowman excelled at during his first run in WWE was squashing opponents. He mastered the art of using classic short, dominant wins to establish himself as a threat. If SmackDown is to be his home in the future, he could be eased back into the fold by defeating local enhancement talent.

If WWE wants to shake things up, they could have him squash one of the more prominent members on the roster. As Karrion Kross's decimation of Drew Gulak showed on last week's SmackDown, a squash works better if the person in question has some standing on the roster.

#3: He could make a statement at the expense of Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre

Could Kross and McIntyre be in for a monstrous reckoning?

Speaking of Karrion Kross, the former NXT champion made a shocking return of his own a few weeks ago. He attacked Drew McIntyre as the latter faced off against WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns.

The Doom Walker has since sent several ominous messages to both men to signal his intent to take them down.

Kross seems to be heading for a full-blown feud with The Scottish Warrior. They are the biggest main-event stars on the blue brand after The Tribal Chief.

Braun Strowman could establish himself as an instant main event threat by making a statement at their expense, taking a page out of Kross' book. This would bolster the top of the SmackDown men's roster, which is pretty thin at the moment.

#2: Braun Strowman sends a message to Roman Reigns by attacking the Bloodline

Braun Strowman's epic history with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion is well-documented. Their legendary battles throughout the better part of 2017 produced several iconic memories.

Who can forget Strowman flipping over an ambulance and repeatedly taunting The Big Dog with his iconic "I'm not done with you!" line?

With The Monster Among Men riding the momentum of his epic return, he could run through The Bloodline to send a message to his old foe. Reigns need a new opponent after defeating Drew McIntyre, and Strowman could be the perfect foil.

The two behemoths were arguably at their best while facing each other, so why not run it back?

#1: A thrilling face-off between two giants with a lot of momentum

An earth-shattering face-off for the ages?

Gunther won a total war against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Ring General barely prevailed in a masterpiece of physicality against The Celtic Warrior, preserving his undefeated main roster streak.

With Giovanni Vinci back by his side and Imperium reformed, the Intercontinental Champion has never had more momentum.

Not many mid-card talents pose a credible threat to The Ring General's dominant reign at the moment, which is where Strowman comes in. A face-off between these walking monuments would have the WWE Universe thrilled over the prospect of a match.

While a match between them should probably be reserved for a bigger premium live event than the upcoming Extreme Rules, it wouldn't hurt to tease a future rivalry straight away. It would be the kind of long-term booking the company has not seen much of in recent years.

