Braun Strowman sends a seven-word message on Twitter after WWE RAW return

Braun Strowman has shared his first tweet after returning to WWE on the latest episode of RAW.

Over a year after his WWE release, The Monster Among Men made his big return to the company on tonight's edition of RAW. Upon his return, Strowman did what he usually does best - cause havoc and destroy everyone that comes in his way. He interfered in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Contenders match and put everyone down in his path with ease.

Braun Strowman has now finally broken his Twitter silence following his return to WWE. He shared a heartfelt seven-word message for the WWE Universe in his tweet.

To cap it off, he added the hashtag "#ThankYou" in the end. Check out his tweet below:

"I’ve missed you all so very much!!!!! #ThankYou," wrote Strowman.

The WWE Universe seems quite excited over Braun Strowman's return

Based on the reactions to Braun Strowman's tweet, fans seem excited to see him make his way to WWE again.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

🌷Lily Blessed 🌷🦉🌅 @blessedlily24 @Adamscherr99 Sooooo happy to have you back! My son was laughing at me tonight while I cheered for you, jumping around like a crazy person:) You’re the bomb.com ! Welcome back!!!! 🤟🤟🤟 @Adamscherr99 Sooooo happy to have you back! My son was laughing at me tonight while I cheered for you, jumping around like a crazy person:) You’re the bomb.com! Welcome back!!!! 🤟🤟🤟

Guts @Gutsnglory33 @Adamscherr99 Glad you're back, and don't listen to any of the hate. You're a great talent and you can do incredible things. @Adamscherr99 Glad you're back, and don't listen to any of the hate. You're a great talent and you can do incredible things.

The Monster Among Men once stated that he would retire from pro wrestling if WWE ever parted ways with him. Here's what he had to say:

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling. I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

Strowman was shockingly released by WWE last year, shortly after he was featured in a WWE title program with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. He wrestled on several occasions after his WWE release, and went on to launch "Control Your Narrative" with his best friend EC3.

Are you excited to see Strowman back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended video: 5 Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy