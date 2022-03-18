The Young Bucks take a massive dig at Control Your Narrative

The Young Bucks recently took a hilarious jab at Control Your Narrative's recently announced rules, which bars athletes from performing certain moves.

The Titan, fka Braun Strowman, and EC3 recently launched their wrestling promotion, CYN, which has quickly become the talk of the town. The company recently announced a series of rules and regulations that all the talents must abide by during their shows and matches.

What particularly stood out among the rules was banning the usage of Superkicks, Canadian Destroyers, and Top Suicidas, which are a staple of modern-day wrestling. The Young Bucks, whose arsenal is heavy with the aforementioned moves, recently took a dig at CYN with their latest Twitter update.

Nick and Matt Jackson wrote everything ranging from Destroyers, Superkicks, or Suicidas, are welcomed in All Elite Wrestling. Take a look at what the former AEW Tag Team Champions wrote below:

"Superkicks, Canadians, Tope Sucidas & even that thing where you run away from opponent in corner & do that dumb slide thing, all welcome."

Control Your Narrative's next big show will go down on March 31st in Dallas, where apart from EC3 and The Titan, performers like Karrion Kross and Austin Aries will also compete. It'll be interesting to see if The Young Bucks continue to take shots at the upstart promotion in the coming days as well.

The Young Bucks have reignited their feud with FTR

After losing the AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution 2022, many fans wondered what lay ahead for Matt and Nick Jackson. Things became clear on this week's Dynamite when the duo came face-to-face with their former rivals FTR and had a short but heated exchange with them.

It's worth noting that their first highly-anticipated dream match went down at Full Gear 2020 without a capacity crowd due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. However, this time around, The Young Bucks and FTR could blow the roof of the building, with fans eagerly waiting for them to collide again.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Hear that? They want to see it. We need to see it. Put the egos aside & give the people what they want.



FTR vs The Young Bucks Pt. 2

A Full Arena.

Who really is the best? Hear that? They want to see it. We need to see it. Put the egos aside & give the people what they want. FTR vs The Young Bucks Pt. 2A Full Arena.Who really is the best? https://t.co/lKUbZ3m0nT

Considering Double or Nothing 2022 is still a little more than two months away, there's a chance AEW could slowly develop this feud and save the match for the pay-per-view.

What do you make of Matt and Nick Jackson's dig at Control Your Narrative? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das