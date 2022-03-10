"Tried to have us kicked out of the building" - EC3 reveals which promotion tried to get CYN canceled

EC3 says Major League Wrestling tried to get his Control Your Narrative event canceled.

The owner of Control Your Narrative recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select to talk about his new wrestling promotion. During the discussion, it was revealed that Major League Wrestling tried to get Control Your Narrative kicked out of the venue because both companies were running in different parts of the same building.

"[MLW] did try to get us canceled out of the venue because we're running at the exact same time as them," EC3 said. "Control Your Narrative will take place....right next door to MLW, who tried to have us kicked out of the building."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



patreon.com/posts/63234971 In our weekly chat with EC3 about the Control Your Narrative brand on Fightful Select, he addressed (and outright denied) virtually all of the Reddit post that made its way around last week. He also addressed the Austin Aries booking, ticket sales, more In our weekly chat with EC3 about the Control Your Narrative brand on Fightful Select, he addressed (and outright denied) virtually all of the Reddit post that made its way around last week. He also addressed the Austin Aries booking, ticket sales, morepatreon.com/posts/63234971 https://t.co/SeCPKVtzvT

Braun Strowman comments on MLW trying to shut down his and EC3's Control Your Narrative event

While EC3 had no problem naming Major League Wrestling by name, Adam Scherr, the former Braun Strowman, took a much more secretive approach on his Instagram page regarding MLW's actions but did confirm that it wasn't WWE.

"@diogo.mmendonca definitely not taking about wwe. But there’s is another three letter brand running a show close by that is so afraid of what we are doing that they tried getting the venue to not let’s us run our show. Pretty crazy how scared the industry is of a bunch of so called nobody’s lol," Braun Strowman said responding to a fan on his Instagram page.

The next Control Your Narrative show is scheduled for March 31 in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 weekend. In a very crowded area for professional wrestling, it will be interesting to see if anyone is talking about what happened at this show once the weekend is said and done.

ecIII @therealec3

⁣

They bet on themselves.⁣

⁣

LIVE⁣

⁣3-5-22 Orlando⁣⁣

3-31-22 Dallas⁣⁣

⁣⁣

You’ve been warned. -When those who consider themselves #essential know that the status quo isn’t “good enough.”⁣They bet on themselves.⁣ #ControlYourNarrative LIVE⁣⁣3-5-22 Orlando⁣⁣3-31-22 Dallas⁣⁣⁣⁣You’ve been warned. -When those who consider themselves #essential know that the status quo isn’t “good enough.”⁣⁣They bet on themselves.⁣⁣#ControlYourNarrative LIVE⁣⁣3-5-22 Orlando⁣⁣3-31-22 Dallas⁣⁣⁣⁣You’ve been warned. https://t.co/ewhDtgBK2A

What do you make of all of this? Are you surprised that Major League Wrestling tried to get a Control Your Narrative event canceled? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you interested in EC3's Control Your Narrative promotion? Yes No 5 votes so far