8-time Champion on whether Roman Reigns retired him from WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Modified Aug 12, 2022 07:01 PM IST

Roman Reigns has beaten almost every top superstar in WWE over the last two years. However, he cannot lay claim to officially retiring a man he defeated earlier this year.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Reigns retained the Universal Championship after making Goldberg pass out in a six-minute match. The WCW icon's contract expired after the short contest in Saudi Arabia, prompting speculation that he may never wrestle again.

Speaking on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, the 55-year-old clarified that the match against Reigns was not his last in-ring battle.

“I feel good, man, I really do,” Goldberg said. “I don’t really wanna go out the way that I went out in Saudi, by any stretch of the imagination. You never say never, dude, you never say never. I’m always gonna be ready.”
Goosebumps.@WWERomanReigns @Goldberg#WWEChamber@HeymanHustle https://t.co/CmxunMTX2I

Including WCW and WWE, Goldberg won eight titles during his legendary career. His contributions to the wrestling business were recognized in 2018 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What happened when Goldberg faced Roman Reigns?

SPEAR!!!@Goldberg #WWEChamber https://t.co/Kg8KVnFzK4

The long-awaited match was originally supposed to take place in 2020 at WrestleMania 36. However, Reigns pulled out of the event at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Goldberg faced Braun Strowman instead.

Elimination Chamber 2022 opened with the first-time-ever battle between the former football players. Goldberg landed an early spear on Reigns, but The Tribal Chief quickly recovered before defeating his opponent with a Guillotine Choke.

Goldberg told Jericho that while he did not enjoy losing the match via submission, he understood the booking decision.

