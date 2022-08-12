Legend disliked being choked out by Roman Reigns, but understands WWE's booking

Roman Reigns has used a Guillotine Choke to defeat many opponents over the last two years. However, one of the men on the receiving end of the move has admitted that he did not particularly enjoy the finish to their match.

Goldberg lost a six-minute encounter against Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. The finish to the Universal Championship contest saw the WCW icon pass out after failing to escape The Tribal Chief’s submission move.

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, the 55-year-old stressed that he is happy to give back to WWE in any way he can. He also briefly discussed his match against Reigns.

“The way that they use the Goldberg character, granted, yeah, I don’t wanna be choked out in the middle of the ring by Roman Reigns,” Goldberg said. “But it lends itself to the storyline to ultimately tell the big picture. And the big picture, I’m not the number one main character in it anymore, but if I can be used in the proper way to elevate or to destroy somebody, then I’m all for it.”

Goldberg’s Elimination Chamber appearance was the final match of his WWE contract. It is unclear if the company plans to bring him back as an in-ring competitor.

What’s next for Roman Reigns?

While Goldberg’s WWE future remains uncertain, Roman Reigns is set to compete in another high-profile match next month.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The event is due to be the first major WWE show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

Last week’s SmackDown episode ended with the returning Karrion Kross setting his sights on McIntyre and Reigns. It is currently unknown whether the two-time NXT Champion will be added to the world title picture ahead of Clash at the Castle.

