3 WWE Legends you didn't know still work for the company

Alas, the life of a WWE Superstar isn't for the faint of heart! It probably doesn't need much writing about, but that doesn't make it any more or any less true. Whether it's injuries, time away from family, or other drama, a wrestler's career can come to an end in an instant.

Sometimes, a wrestler's stint with the company doesn't end when they decide to hang up their boots, though. While that may be the case on screen, it's a whole different story behind the scenes. Numerous wrestlers have had successful WWE careers behind the curtains.

Here are 3 legends who have managed to do so.

#3. Road Dogg - Sr. Vice President of live events

In regards to tag team specialists, Road Dogg Jessie James ranks amongst the highest. Though he was Jeff Jarrett's roadie at one point, he found his niche as a member of the legendary stable known to the wrestling world as the New Age Outlaws with Billy Gunn.

They are known for more than just catchphrases, they could hold their own in the ring as well. As part of D-Generation X, they ruled the tag team division for a good portion of the late 90s and have held tag team gold 6-times as a unit.

Currently, Road Dogg is a member of a different team: The Corporate team to be exact. He's the current senior Vice President of Live Events.

#2 Molly Holly - WWE Producer

Whether you know her as Mighty Molly or Molly Holly, it's important to note that this Hall of Famer was around during a time when women's wrestling wasn't viewed the same way it is today. Moreover, Holly was around when women weren't getting a lot of TV for matches.

Her WrestleMania 20 bout with Victoria wasn't even originally scheduled to take place until Holly sacrificed her hair. It's normal for female competitors to receive 15 minutes of match time in 2022. However, in 2004, Molly had to barter her hair just to get less than 5 minutes of match time on the grandest stage.

As of now, she still works for the company as a producer. She recently participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match where she was eliminated by Nikki A.S.H.

#1. Tatsumi Fujinami - WWE Ambassador

WWE @WWE Congratulations to Japanese legend TATSUMI FUJINAMI, Class of 2015 Inductee into the @WWE Hall of Fame! #WWEHOF http://t.co/kGT3EjwZzp Congratulations to Japanese legend TATSUMI FUJINAMI, Class of 2015 Inductee into the @WWE Hall of Fame! #WWEHOF http://t.co/kGT3EjwZzp

You may not know him for his time in WWE, but chances are if you've watched enough WWE programming, you've seen his influence in matches. Fujinami is the innovator of some of your favorite moves, including the dragon suplex.

He spent the majority of his active wrestling career competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Fujinami was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2015 by Ric Flair.

He currently works as an ambassador for the company but don't let this fool you into thinking he's fully retired. At the age of 68, Fujinami still competes from time to time. He even recently appeared at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom in January.

