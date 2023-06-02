All Cammy skins in Street Fighter 6 and how to get them

Cammy White makes a delightful return to Street Fighter 6. However, her inclusion isn't surprising, having become a fan favorite since debuting in Super Street Fighter II. Long-time fans will notice that she looks different and sports a brand-new outfit in this iteration. Marked as her default attire, she dons a blue cropped top, dark-colored pants, and a pair of red boots.

The long braided hair that used to be part of her signature look is also gone in favor of a shorter hair-do. However, she still wears red gloves, which were retained from her classic look.

How to unlock the Street Fighter 6 Cammy classic costume

Cammy's classic look includes a green leotard, red gloves, and a red beret. To get this ensemble, you must spend some time in the new RPG-style open-world game mode called World Tour.

In World Tour mode, you will create a custom character using a detailed character creation suite before entering the Street Fighter universe. While exploring this mode, you will come across various characters, some of which are playable fighters in other game modes of Street Fighter 6. While interacting with the NPCs and the world, you will come across activities allowing you to level up and customize your created character.

Boasting plenty of objectives in World Tour, you will undertake certain tasks or have to meet some specific conditions. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with Cammy White's signature classic outfit. You will also automatically get the option to change its color palette, and like her default outfit, there are ten options. A notable difference between these outfits is the steps assigned to unlocking their additional color palettes.

For the default outfit, the color palettes need to be purchased. There are also a total of ten choices, two of which are immediately available, while the other eight need to be bought from the shop through Street Fighter 6's in-game currency, Drive tickets. These can be earned by completing challenges in various game modes.

Alternatively, those playing on the PlayStation can use Fighter Coins, which can be purchased with real money through the PSN Store. This currency can then be used to purchase the locked color palettes.

You can play as Cammy White or any of your favorite Street Fighter characters on Street Fighter 6, which is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

