5 hardest to master characters in Street Fighter 6

The long-running Street Fighter franchise is returning with Street Fighter 6. The core gameplay remains the same as previous installments. You choose a character and engage in a head-to-head combat against another player. You can play against others online, locally, or against AI-controlled characters. Currently, there are 18 characters that you can choose from.

Each character comes with their own move sets, combos, playstyles, specialties, strengths, and weaknesses. This means that not all characters fare the same in battle, and some are harder to learn than others.

5 characters that require time and practice to master in Street Fighter 6

Taking the time to learn and master the different characters in Street Fighter 6 can be a worthwile endeavor if you play with your friends or frequently engage in online play. Mastering a character ensures that you have a go-to pick ready when facing an opponent that you must defeat. And, mastering several characters makes you unpredictable, so you can counter whoever your opponent picks.

However, not all characters are built the same, and some will take you more time to master. In no particular order, here are the characters who may be difficult to play with at first.

1) Zangief

Zangief in Street FIghter 6 (Image via Capcom)

Zangief is capable of dealing a lot of damage through his grappling when his enemies are closeby. He also has decent striking power when his opponents are at mid-range from him. His powerful counter attacks allow him to turn even the most dire situations around.

The issue with Zangief though is that he is slow. Most characters will be able to out-manuever him and run circles as he tries to catch up to them. You also need to ensure that you can take advantage of the situation once you're able to close the gap on an opponent. You should not give them the chance to get away and turn the tables on you. Reading your opponents well is the key to controlling Zangief effectively.

His commands and controls are also quite difficult to pick up, and you will need to spend some time repeating those commands on your controller before you are able to dish them out regularly.

2) Dhalsim

Dhalsim in Street Fighter 6 (Image via Capcom)

Thanks to his stretchy limbs, Dhalsim enjoys impressive range on his regular attacks, which are great for combatting enemies and defending against opponents who might try to lunge at him. He is also able to teleport, which makes him sneaky and unpredictable.

Dhalsim is able to pursue and hurt his enemies over great distances, but he is quite unique in the sense that no other character operates like him. In order to maximize his abilites, you need to learn how to manipulate the battle arena and recognize the best time to use his moves.

His controls are rather tricky. It can be overwhelming to think about how to take advantage of situations and the right commands to input on your controller at the same time.

3) JP

JP in Street Fighter 6 (Image via Capcom)

JP is one of the new characters in Street Fighter 6. He excels at keeping his opponents at a distance. His moves are designed to hurt his opponents from afar, and he also has the ability to teleport above the arena. He uses his cane to add more range to his regular attacks, which gives him a better reach compared to his opponents.

His ability to damage enemies from far away makes him quite annoying to fight against, but it all falls apart when you allow your opponent to get close. There are several highly mobile characters in Street Fighter 6 that can punish JP and not give him the chance to counter.

Since JP is new and no one is familiar with him just yet, learning his commands can be difficult. You have to be careful about the commands you input and keep your opponents at bay even when they are pushing.

4) Juri

Juri in Street Fighter 6 (Image via Capcom)

Juri is capable of controlling the pace of the battle and dishing out some fast and hard-hitting combos that will keep her opponents on their toes the entire time. She does not have as much power as some of the other Street Fighter 6 characters, but her ability to strike quickly more than makes up for that.

Juri assaults her opponents with swift kicks up close. She is highly mobile and can easily close gaps or retreat depending on what the situation demands. You can power up her moves with the use of Fuha stocks, which get charged up through the use of specific moves. Just make sure that you do not become predictable as you charge up her Fuha stocks.

What makes Juri more difficult to master than the other characters is simply the complexity of her commands. Not only do you have to dedicate time to learn them, but you also have to learn the perfect time to use them.

5) Chun-Li

Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6 (Image via Capcom)

Chun-Li is one of the most recognizable characters in gaming. She has quick movement, swift strikes, and a reliable projectile attack. She is great for controlling the pace of a match and executing deadly combos.

A new stance was added to her moveset in Street Fighter 6, which is what makes her a tad complicated. Her commands aren't quite as difficult as the other characters' on this list, but having to learn a brand new stance that changes her moveset means you are pretty much getting to know two different sets of commands.

Chun-Li has all the tools required to be one of the deadlier characters in Street Fighter 6. But, mastering her entire moveset and having the presence of mind to transition between her regular stance and new stance requires practice.

There is certainly a level of challenge that comes with mastering every character, but these five are the most difficult to get right in Street Fighter 6 roster.

