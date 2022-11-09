Street Fighter 6's Dynamic Control style helps level the playing field in local play for inexperienced players

During a Street Fighter 6 preview session with Game Informer, Shuhei Matsumoto revealed something fascinating about how the game controls. Gamers have already seen Modern Controls and Classic Controls. The Modern version is a simplified style of gameplay where inexperienced players can activate exceptional attacks with the greatest of ease.

Classic Controls in Street Fighter 6 is exactly how veterans remember the game - 6 buttons, and all of the inputs must be made as normal. There are no shortcuts on the path to power.

However, not everyone is really in that same boat. With this in mind, Matsumoto, the producer of Street Fighter 6, revealed “Dynamic Control,” the secret third setup. This newly-revealed mode is only available for local gameplay, however.

What does the “Dynamic Control” setup do in Street Fighter 6?

Shuhei Matsumoto showed off the Dynamic Control set-up. He pressed three of the face buttons, one after another - Square, Cross, and Circle. This allowed the developer to perform combos and attack with great ease.

The purpose of Dynamic Control is for players who are incredibly new and to help those who are known as “button mashers”. While it can be seen as an insult to many, the developers of Street Fighter 6 have decided to help those players have fun.

The producer spoke about button mashers, and how, when in their desperate need to attack nonstop with random buttons, they don’t do anything useful. But with Street Fighter 6’s Dynamic Control system, players can mash their way into using special attacks and combos.

Dynamic Control will likely feel very familiar to anime fighting games like BlazBlue Cross Tag. It’s not an uncommon feature in those titles. In the video, the developer mashed Square and performed combos with Ryu.

Depending on the distance between the players and their situation, pressing buttons will do different things. It’s not simply “Square is a combo chain all of the time,” for example. Instead, Ryu might throw a fireball. Each button has a ruleset and a specific function. The developers hope that the new players won't focus on that, and will instead have fun with it.

In one match, the Dynamic player, controlling Luke, would fight without touching the d-pad or sticks. He could jump in and attack, simply by pressing the face buttons of the PlayStation 5 controller.

Aside from being a revolutionary system, it’s a great way to bring more accessibility to Street Fighter 6. Nobody has to use Dynamic or Modern Controls, but it’s there as an option. It will allow inexperienced players to join in with their friends and feel like they can compete.

However, Dynamic Controls are only available in local/offline play. This is because it is an easy mode, and the developers aren’t looking to give people an unfair advantage in online play. That said, they do hope to see Modern Controls become more prevalent in competitive play in the future.

This doesn’t make Dynamic Controls bad, far from it. It helps players devise the ideal input or strategy for a situation. It’s something a beginner could learn from. You can rewatch your match and make amends.

Street Fighter 6, arriving in 2023, will be perhaps the most accessible game in the franchise. Regardless of your level, you can come to this game, get better, and have fun with friends.

