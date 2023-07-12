Exoprimal: Release date, editions, pre-order bonuses, and more

Exoprimal presents an innovative and unique gaming adventure by immersing you in an online multiplayer action game where you face off against a swarm of dangerous dinosaurs. It also offers various multiplayer game modes, allowing two teams of five to engage in diverse PvE and PvP missions. Assisting you and your team in achieving the game's objectives is Levithan, an AI companion who will guide your journey.

The game offers a variety of Exosuits that are specifically designed to enhance your combat experience. These innovative suits, categorized as Assault, Tank, and Support, are designed to assist in battles. What makes it even more exciting is that you can switch between these suits at any point in the game. The game revolves around the global outbreak of Dinosaurs, demanding you and your team eradicate them.

This article features information on the available platforms, editions, and pre-order bonuses included in Exoprimal.

Exoprimal release date and platforms

The game will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, and Steam on July 14th, 2023. It will be accessible on Xbox Game Pass from the first day of its release, allowing subscribers to enjoy the game immediately.

In addition to the Xbox Game Pass, you will need a Capcom ID to access this game. If you do not have a Capcom ID, you must create one, as it is necessary to connect with your platform and access the game.

Exoprimal editions and pre-order bonuses

Exoprimal comes in two editions, the Standard edition and the Deluxe edition. By pre-ordering either of these editions, you will receive three Exosuits known as:

Bush Camo for Witchdoctor

Shark's Mouth for Deadeye

Stone Golem for Roadblock

These Exosuits cater to three distinct player classes. When you pre-order the game, you can choose any of these suits to accompany your game. Alternatively, if you purchase the game from a retailer, you will receive a voucher code to unlock them.

Here are the available editions and their corresponding content:

Standard Edition:

Base Game

Deluxe Edition:

Base Game

Exosuit Skins:

Paladin for Vigilant

White Guardian for Murasame

Wonderland for Nimbus

Head Start Kit

Exosuit Early Unlock Tickets:

Vigilant Early Unlock Ticket

Murasame Early Unlock Ticket

Nimbus Early Unlock Ticket

Limited Time Bonus Survival Pass Season 1

Exosuit Skins: 19

Weapon Skins: 10

Decals: 3

Emotes: 4

Stamps: 2

Player Tag: Emblems: 10

Player Tag: Backgrounds: 1

The game's Standard Edition will be priced at $59.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be available for $69.99. The game's Deluxe Edition comes with a Headstart Kit consisting of Exosuits and tickets granting instant access to three extra exosuits.

Usually, these additional exosuits are unlocked by progressing through the game and increasing your player level. However, it is also possible to obtain these suits by accomplishing specific objectives within the game.

