Exoprimal: Which edition should you get?

Exoprimal will release worldwide in less than 72 hours, and plenty of exciting elements are in store for the fans. Capcom’s upcoming title is a brand new IP, exploring a truly interesting concept. While players will don advanced exosuits with unique abilities, they must deal with hordes of Dinosaurs and the opposition team. To make matters even more lucrative, the upcoming title will be available in several editions.

Irrespective of the platform, buyers can choose between the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition. While the latter comes with more content, it will also cost more.

Exoprimal Standard Edition vs Digital Deluxe Edition - which one should you get?

As mentioned earlier, the two Exoprimal editions differ in price and content. The Standard edition comes with the base game and costs $59.99. There’s no additional content, but you get the complete game and all its content.

The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes the base game but contains a lot of extra content. You’ll have to shell out $79.99 to get the following contents.

Base game

Head Start Kit

Vigilant Early Unlock Ticket

Murasame Early Unlock Ticket

Nimbus Early Unlock Ticket

Paladin exosuit skin (Vigilant)

White Guardian exosuit skin (Murasame)

Wonderland exosuit skin (Nimbus)

The Digital Deluxe Edition also comes with the premium version of the Season 1 pass, which will allow you to get more rewards for your efforts. Capcom hasn’t revealed the contents of the seasonal pass, so buyers will have to wait till the release of the game.

That said, the Digital Deluxe Edition will be perfect for those planning to invest a lot of time in the game. You will receive the premium version of the first season pass for the additional amount. In all likelihood, the premium pass will cost more to get separately.

The additional headstart from the Digital Deluxe Edition will also be useful for going after the hardcore grind. On the other hand, the Standard Edition is perfect if you want to have a casual Exoprimal experience. As an alternative, the base game will also be available as a Day One release on the Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC.

