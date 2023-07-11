All Suits in Exoprimal revealed so far

Exoprimal is an upcoming multiplayer action game developed by Capcom, in which players are pitted against hordes of dinosaurs and mutated beasts as they try their best to win. Of course, they receive more than just regular weapons to compete against these creatures, as different types of Exosuits with unique weapons and abilities are also at their disposal.

These Exosuits are divided into three classes depending on their role in the game: Assault, Tank, and Support. There are 10 Exosuits in Exoprimal so far, and this article will delve into all of them.

Roadblock, Murasame, and more suits to rely on in Exoprimal

1) Roadblock

Belonging to the Tank class, Roadblock has heavy-plated armor perfect for dealing with larger dinosaurs. It also comes equipped with an energy shield that can endure attacks and explode to eliminate nearby enemies. Roadblock also has an arm-mounted shotgun for dealing with close enemies.

2) Krieger

Belonging to the Tank class as well, Krieger also possesses a shotgun, just like Roadblock. It also has a machine gun that can destroy any creature that gets in its way. Like other Tank class suits, Krieger also has heavy armor that can slow its maneuverability.

3) Murasame

The final Tank suit added to the game as of yet, Murasame doesn't have heavy armor or shield, which lets it move around lightly. Murasame is still very good for close combat as it possesses a sword that attacks enemies with energy beams. This exosuit is perfect for counterattacking due to its agility and strength.

4) Witchdoctor

Witchdoctor belongs to the Support class in Exoprimal. This class can heal its allies as well as increase their attacks. The Witchdoctor is a prime example of a Support class in the game, as it fires energy beams that heal allies on contact. These beams also harm enemies making this class a very versatile and useful one in the game.

5) Nimbus

The Nimbus suit belongs to the Support class and is one of the most agile suits in the game. Like the Witchdoctor, Nimbus can also heal its allies while attacking opponents. Its primary weapon is reserved for causing damage to enemies, while its secondaries can be used to heal allies and repair the battlefield.

6) Skywave

Skywave is a Support class exosuit and the only variant to fly in the game. This makes it perfect for dealing with aerial threats such as flying dinosaurs. It is also great for debuffing enemies using its abilities. Skywave also provides a way to scout out enemies safely, making it one of the most unique suits in the game.

7) Barrage

Barrage belongs to the Assault class and is one of the most fun exosuits to play with in Exoprimal. It has a huge arsenal of grenades and incendiaries perfect for damaging opponents and setting them on fire. This exosuit is best for close-quarter combat as it becomes impossible for enemies to dodge its attacks.

8) Zephyr

Zephyr is another exosuit that excels in close-quarter combat. Belonging to the Assault class, it's the fastest suit in the game and is perfect for dodging attacks from dinosaurs and other beasts. Its arms also emit a beam of energy that can slice through any creature. The only downside to this exosuit is its relatively light armor.

9) Deadeye

Deadeye also belongs to the Assault class and is the perfect exosuit for those who like to avoid the action. It possesses an assault rifle that works best at medium to long range and a palm strike that can knock back enemies. Deadeye is one of the few exosuits that dominate at long ranges.

10) Vigilant

Vigilant is the only other exosuit that works best at a long range. It belongs to the assault class and possesses a sniper rifle that requires players to be extremely accurate. It also requires them to find a good enough position to use their snipers, which may be challenging in this game.

