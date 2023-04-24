5 best BGMI tips to use sniper rifles like a pro in 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has a variety of weapons for players to choose from, including SMGs, Assault Rifles, Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, Sniper Rifles, and more. Among them, sniper rifles are the most complex and strategic weapons that play a vital role in the game.

With various sniper rifles in BGMI, such as AWM, Kar 98K, M24, Mosin Nagant, and more, this listicle provides tips on how to use snipers like a pro player. These tips will give players an edge over their opponents and help them become expert snipers in the game.

The top five BGMI sniper rifle tips for those who prefer to fight from a distance

1) Choose an appropriate sniper rifle

The first step to becoming a pro sniper is choosing the appropriate rifle for the range that you are targeting. Each sniper rifle has a particular range at which it is most efficient. For instance, the AWM is best suited for long-range shots, while the Mosin Nagant or Kar98K is best when aiming at mid-range.

Undoubtedly, the AWM has the highest damage among all the snipers and is the most loved sniper of the majority of pro players. However, the AWM is only available in the airdrop, and not everyone in one game can obtain it. Therefore, you must be aware of your range before choosing a sniper rifle.

2) Use relevant attachments for the sniper rifle

When using a sniper rifle in BGMI, it is crucial to equip suitable attachments such as a scope and muzzle. The scope is essential for long-range aiming, so you should use 6x or 8x scopes with your sniper rifles to get accurate headshots.

Furthermore, using a muzzle attachment can help reduce recoil when aiming, allowing for more precise shots. Another useful attachment for sniper rifles is a cheek pad, which can reduce weapon shake and improve stability.

3) Learn to position yourself well and find safe cover

The most fundamental tip for using snipers effectively is to take a perfect position before aiming at the enemy's head.

It is essential to find cover behind a tree, rock, or any other object before using a sniper rifle in BGMI, as the enemy can easily knock you out (even with an Assault Rifle) if you don't have proper cover. Therefore, always ensure that you have a safe position to snipe from.

4) Improve your aiming speed by using the peek and fire option

Enabling the peek and fire option in the game's settings is crucial for using sniper rifles efficiently.

When you encounter an enemy while carrying a sniper rifle, you must aim at the opponent's head and quickly peek and fire. It is important to practice this technique with the appropriate attachments in the Training mode to become proficient in using it.

5) Practice the skills often

Mastering the skill of sniping in BGMI requires a lot of effort and patience. In order to become a pro player, it is important to not only practice the basic techniques but also advance the skills required to excel in sniping, such as movement, aiming, taking cover, and peek and fire.

To improve these skills, you must spend time in the Training Grounds and implement them in real games with your squad. With consistent practice, these tactics will gradually improve your sniping skills in BGMI, allowing you to easily take down opponents.

