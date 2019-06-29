PUBG Mobile Tips: 6 Ways To Make Your Gameplay Look More Professional

Ways To Make Your Game Look More Professional

PUBG Mobile is a great platform to get into the professional gaming community in India. But for this, a player must possess some great in-game skills which should help him as well as his team in tough situations.

If you are also looking for some tips on how to play much more like professional players then here are some tips to improve your gameplay in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Adjusting 6x and 8x Vision Range

If you get a 6x or 8x scope in the game and want to shoot enemies far from you with an Assault rifle then it is recommended to adjust your range to half.

As you might have noticed, scopes with low vision range have very less recoil while shooting. It means if you try to shoot the enemy with a full vision range of 6x it becomes very difficult as the recoil is much higher.

But if you adjust it to half, then it becomes easier to shoot the enemy with lesser recoil to the gun.

#2 Cooking Grenades Before Throwing

Ways To Make Your Game Look More Professional

This is one of the best steps while you push to a house or if you have spotted a player. From cooking a grenade, we mean to throw the grenade while only two seconds are left. What it does is give the enemy less time to prevent himself from the damage of the grenade thrown.

If you see streams of popular PUBG Mobile players like Soul Mortal he always cooks his grenades first and then throw them and get the knockdown or kills much easier.

#3 Using Peek And Fire

Ways To Make Your Game Look More Professional

There is also the third option in which both actions get included known as mixed peek and fire. By peeking a player can lower the recoil of one side. Suppose if you are peeking to the right you will experience much less recoil of the gun the right side.

