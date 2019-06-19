PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Global Final Dates Announced; All Qualified Teams Revealed

Rohit Jaswal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 29 // 19 Jun 2019, 10:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Global Finals Match Dates

The dates for the finals of the biggest PUBG Mobile Esports competition, the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, has been announced. A total of 16 teams will compete in the PMCO 2019 Spring Split Finals. Currently, 8 teams have qualified for the finale, with three champions, one from North America and two from SouthEast Asia, yet to join. To make up the remaining 5 sports, 16 teams will fight it out in the prelims to make it to the main finals.

PMCO 2019 Global Finals Date:

In Berlin, teams are scheduled to arrive on or after 22nd July. The official Spring Split Tournament Finals is scheduled to take place on 27-28th July 2019. On 28th July we will get our Spring Split's PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Champions.

The PMCO 2019 Prelims are going to take place on 26th July in which 16 teams will compete against each other. The top 5 teams from Prelims will advance to Global Finals and will play against direct qualifying teams.

Teams Qualified For PMCO 2019 Global Finals:

From Indian Qualifiers: Team Soul

From European Qualifiers: Team Unique

From Chinese Qualifiers: Elite Esports

From Korean Qualifiers: GC Busan

From MiddleEastern Qualifiers: Team SNT

From Japanese Qualifiers: Team SCARZ Black

From WildCard: Team Nova Esports

From South America: Brazilian Killers

After the North American and SouthEast Asians regional finals, three teams will join the already qualified 9 teams in the finals.

Teams Qualified For PMCO 2019 Prelims:

From India Region: Team IND, Team Indian Tigers

From European Region: FROM HELL, Team Deformia Meditari 99

From Chinese Region: X-Quest F, Top Esports

From Korean Region: Team GP3

From MiddleEastern Region: Team Kurd Squad

From Japanese Region: All Rejection Gaming

From South America: BRC

From Wildcard: RG Star Team

While two teams from SouthEast Asia Qualifiers and two teams from North American Qualifiers will also get decided after their own Regional Finals. Also, one team from Taiwan will also join these teams for PMCO Pre-Lims In Germany.

For the latest PUBG News, follow Sportskeeda.

Also, read

Top 5 Best Performing Players From PMCO India Finals.