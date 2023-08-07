All EVO 2023 champions and characters they won with

EVO 2023 is done and dusted, and several champions have been crowned. The best players in the fighting game world came together and shattered the tournament’s attendance records and sign-ups. Thousands of people watched in the venue, and more around the world on both Twitch and YouTube. There’s never been a better time to be a fighting game fan.

However, not everyone had a chance to catch up on all the action. Three days of fighting games is an incredible amount of time to spend. So we’ve got every champion from this year's event, who they used to win, and the top eight for each of the main stage games.

Who was the EVO 2023 Street Fighter 6 champion?

EVO @EVO



After fighting his way through a record-breaking 7,083 player bracket, @FGC_Angrybird is your first-ever Street Fighter 6 Evo Champion!

Street Fighter 6 was easily the biggest event at EVO this year. 7,061 people signed up, but only one person could come out on top at the end. AngryBird won EVO 2023’s SF6 tournament as Ken, one of the best characters in the game.

AngryBird had an incredible run, going through many of the world’s best players on the way to the top. Even though MenaRD had an incredible run out of Loser’s Brackets, and reset the match, he was undone by the sheer skill of Angrybird.

SF6 top eight:

1st: Angry Bird

Angry Bird 2nd: MenaRD

MenaRD 3rd: Punk

Punk 4th: Tokido

Tokido 5th: Haitani

Haitani 6th: Kakeru

Kakeru 7th: Fujimura

Fujimura 8th: Nemo

Who was the EVO 2023 Tekken 7 champion?

EVO @EVO Congratulations to @ArslanAsh95 for winning #Evo2023 and becoming the first player to claim four Evo titles for TEKKEN 7! pic.twitter.com/jzM7unNwMw

Arslan Ash was the Tekken 7 EVO 2023 champion, showing his incredible skill with Kunimitsu during the event. His match with AO was an interesting one. During Winners Finals, Arslan sent AO packing to Loser’s with a dominating 3-1 performance. AO would do the same to ULSAN, granting him a shot in Grand Finals.

However, AO’s story was quickly put to rest, as Arslan Ash 3-0ed the Japanese Kunimitsu player. Ultimately, the Pakistani gamer claimed victory in Tekken 7.

Tekken 7 top eight:

1st: Arslan Ash

Arslan Ash 2nd: AO

AO 3rd: Ulsan

Ulsan 4th: Genghis D0n

Genghis D0n 5th: Meo-IL

Meo-IL 6th: Anakin

Anakin 7th: Nobi

Nobi 8th: Doujin

Who was the EVO 2023 Guilty Gear Strive champion?

Not only is Leffen one of the best Smash Melee players in the world, but he’s also the Guilty Gear Strive EVO 2023 champion as Happy Chaos. He had to get through a veritable who’s-who of GGST players in order to claim the title. Players from around the world showed up, including Zando from Israel, and Verix from Senegal.

However, Leffen offered only dominating performances. Though thousands of players showed up, victory was claimed by one of the best Melee players in the world.

Guilty Gear Strive top eight:

1st: Leffen

Leffen 2nd: NBNHMR

NBNHMR 3rd: Daru I-No

Daru I-No 4th: Umisho

Umisho 5th: Tyurara

Tyurara 6th: Verix

Verix 7th: Setchi

Setchi 8th: Zando

Who was the EVO 2023 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 champion?

EVO 2023’s Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3’s champion was the American player Jibrill, who ran the mighty Zero/Dante/Vergil comp. It’s one of the most powerful squads you can play in the game, and it shows. Jibrill was another player that simply dominated his opponents throughout the tournament.

Though his match with Kane Blueriver was closer, at a 3-2, the Grand Finals were a 3-0 stomp, with Jibrill coming out on top in the end. However, Evasion, his Grand Finals opponent was representing team Hit Box Arcade, who make fantastic leverless controllers.

UMVC3 top eight:

1st: Jibrill

Jibrill 2nd: Evasion

Evasion 3rd: Kane Blueriver

Kane Blueriver 4th: LiberalTerminator

LiberalTerminator 5th: Mundank

Mundank 6th: Spartan Throne

Spartan Throne 7th: RF

RF 8th: Escalante

Who was the EVO 2023 Mortal Kombat 11 champion?

EVO @EVO



In the end, @212Ninjakilla takes down both of the twins to become your Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate champion!!

212NinjaKilla, also known as NinjaKilla_212, was EVO 2023’s Mortal Kombat 11 champion, using the powerful Fujin. NinjaKilla’s story was an interesting one, as he had to climb his way out of Loser’s Brackets, and did so in a stunning fashion. Dropping in Loser Round 2, he would destroy everyone on his way back to the Grand Finals.

Unlike the bracket reset in Street Fighter 6, 212NinjaKilla hammered Nicolas with a 3-0, and then 3-2 performance. NinjaKilla has placed well in a wide variety of tournaments, but now he can call himself an EVO champion.

MK11 top eight:

1st: 212NinjaKilla

212NinjaKilla 2nd: Nicolas

Nicolas 3rd: Scorpionprocs

Scorpionprocs 4th: A F0xy Grampa

A F0xy Grampa 5th: TheMightyUnjust

TheMightyUnjust 6th: Xombat

Xombat 7th: Rewind

Rewind 8th: MakoraN

Who was the EVO 2023 Dragon Ball FighterZ champion?

HIKARI from America was EVO 2023’s Dragon Ball FighterZ champion. Though some have said the game is falling off when it comes to popularity, it still had over 800 registered players. It beat out MK11, Melty Blood, and King of Fighters handily. Though Yasha had a legendary run through Losers Bracket, they couldn’t handle the mirror match.

Both players ran Vegito SSGSS, Gogeta SSGSS, and Android 18. HIKARI can now say they are an EVO Champion, bringing the two most powerful fusions together for his squad.

DBFZ top eight:

1st: HIKARI

HIKARI 2nd: Yasha

Yasha 3rd: Nitro

Nitro 4th: Gropis

Gropis 5th: Kite

Kite 6th: Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread 7th: KJpixel

KJpixel 8th: INZEM

Who was the EVO 2023 Melty Blood champion?

Though one of the more niche games, Moai still came out as the EVO 2023 champion in Melty Blood: Type Lumina. The Grand Finals for the Type-Moon fighting game were dominated by two of the best players to come out of Japan - Moai and DAI. Though both players were masters of Roa, only one player could come out on top - Moai.

Melty Blood top eight:

1st: Moai

Moai 2nd: DAI

DAI 3rd: Jimmyjtran

Jimmyjtran 4th: Jing

Jing 5th: KR_Wrestlingman

KR_Wrestlingman 6th: ScrawtVermillion

ScrawtVermillion 7th: Lunar

Lunar 8th: ronde

Who was the EVO 2023 King of Fighters XV champion?

Xiao Hai, a Chinese fighting game player known for both KOF and Street Fighter, is EVO’s King of Fighter XV’s champion, using Kyo, Isla, Krohnen, and B. Jenet. The set versus E.T. was amazing, but after a 3-2 bout, only Xiao Hai could claim victory.

It’s not a shock to see, though. Earlier this year, the Chinese pro claimed victory during EVO Japan 2023.

KOFXV top eight:

1st: Xiao Hai

Xiao Hai 2nd: E.T.

E.T. 3rd: mok

mok 4th: Wero Asamiya

Wero Asamiya 5th: MadKOF

MadKOF 6th: Lacid

Lacid 7th: FKang

FKang 8th: ZJZ

Though the Evolution Champion Series has ended for the year, the memories and incredible matches remain. If you missed out, you can find the replays on both the EVO YouTube and Twitch channels. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda for more fighting game news.