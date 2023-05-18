Guilty Gear Strive announces Asuka R# as final Season Pass 2 character: Release date, new battle stage, and more

Guilty Gear Strive has announced the arrival of the final Season Pass 2 character, Asuka R#, who is also known as That Man in the franchise lore. One of the main antagonists of the series, he will go live in the game on May 25, 2023, and will be introduced as another character who will rely more on zoning his opponents.

ArcSystemWorks @ArcSystemWorksU



Tune in to



#GuiiltyGearStrive Who could it be?Tune in to gamespot.com today at 6PM PST! Who could it be? 👀Tune in to gamespot.com today at 6PM PST!#GuiiltyGearStrive https://t.co/aJ7fVVJbbS

Asuka R# will be a projectile-heavy character with some melee options. This will be the first time in franchise history that he is being made playable even though he has had countless appearances in previous games.

The reveal trailer also shows a good deal of Asuka R#’s movesets as he goes up against Giovanna and Sol Badguy. The character will rely a fair bit on zoning the opponents while whipping out a massive sword from the book he is carrying to deal with opponents that close in.

It will be quite interesting to see how well he plays out in the current Guilty Gear Strive meta once he officially releases later this month.

Along with Asuka R#, Guilty Gear Strive will also introduce a new Battle Stage and Color Packs

Asuka R# is not the only addition that players can look forward to in the final season pass update. There will also be a new battle stage making its way to Guilty Gear Strive called "Tir na nOg!."

The stage will represent the space colony that was once created by humans to survive in space but was ruined over the course of time. That colony has been repaired for Asuka R#’s stage in the game, and fans will be able to spot a Japanese-style garden, telescopes, and other items.

Additionally, there will be two more color packs hitting the title to celebrate 25 years of the Guilty Gear franchise. The 25th Anniversary Color will be making its way to all currently released characters in Guilty Gear Strive, and players will be able to get their hands on it for no additional cost.

ArcSystemWorks @ArcSystemWorksU



#merch The official May and Sol Precious Chibi cards from #GuiltyGearStrive are truly one-of-a-kind. The gold versions are serialized and individually numbered! Both are available for pre-order at a special 20% early bird discount for a limited time only! arcshopus.com/collections/gu… The official May and Sol Precious Chibi cards from #GuiltyGearStrive are truly one-of-a-kind. The gold versions are serialized and individually numbered! Both are available for pre-order at a special 20% early bird discount for a limited time only! arcshopus.com/collections/gu…#merch https://t.co/CoTcA3Czv5

As the color will be available for all 24 characters in the game, there will be a total of 48 hitting the game on May 25, 2023.

Arc System Works is yet to provide any details about Season Pass 3 and what players can look to expect from it in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes