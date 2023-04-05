Guilty Gear Strive patch 1.26 official notes: Bedman goes live, Sin nerfs, Giovanna buffs, and more

Guilty Gear Strive patch 1.26 notes are officially live, and it seems that the upcoming character Bedman will finally be added to the roster.

Bedman is scheduled to go live tomorrow, April 6, 2023, and with it, there will be an extensive number of balance updates including nerfs to Sin as well as buffs to Giovanna.

Guilty Gear Strive fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up their official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Guilty Gear Strive patch 1.26 official notes

General / Game Modes

Added “Bedman?” as a playable character.

“Bedman?” will be available after purchasing “GGST Season Pass 2” or the “Bedman?” DLC item to be released on April 6.

Added the “Bedman?” theme, “The Circle.”

“Bedman?” must be selectable in order to use the BGM.

Added avatar items for “Bedman?”.

The new avatar items can be obtained via “fishing.”

Added new BGM to the gallery mode.

“Does the sheep count the sheep?” (Xrd Bedman’s theme) can be accessed after obtaining it via “fishing.”

Digital Figure:

Added items for Sin Kiske.

The new Digital Figure items can be accessed after obtaining them via “fishing.”

GG World:

Added new glossary terms related to Another Story.

・Updated the entries for Sin Kiske, Delilah, Baiken, Faust, Bedman, and May.

2) Network Mode

Fixed an error where the Search ID would be displayed darkened out when creating a Player Match room with the room type set to Training.

Enhanced countermeasures against unauthorized network signals.

3) Mission Mode

Leo Match-up Tutorial 1

Fixed an error where the mission would be cleared even after taking a hit when ground throw was input at a certain timing.

4) Arcade Mode

Fixed an error where the game would become unresponsive after triggering a Wall Break sequence with 2 characters simultaneously.

Battle

Roman Cancel

Roman Cancel will now activate on either hit or whiff of the attack, regardless of the input method.

It is no longer possible to input Roman Cancel in such a way that it will only activate when the attack whiffs.

Clash

The slow-down effect now ends when a clash occurs between two characters’ attacks.

Input Priority

Air backdash now has higher priority than air dash.

An air backdash will now be executed rather than an air dash when quickly releasing ← after inputting ← + dash button.

Wall Stick

Fixed an error where the character’s position would sometimes change when triggering wall stick in the corner under certain conditions.

Fixed minor visual issues during battle.

Character Balance/Error Fixes

Potemkin:

Slide Head: Can now K.O. the opponent when it triggers Wall Break.

Faust:

Scarecrow (S version): Fixed an error where Faust’s position relative to the opponent after the move would sometimes vary between the left and right side of the screen under certain conditions. Faust’s positioning now remains the same regardless of the direction faced.

Zato-1:

Amorphous: The hitbox will now always activate in front of the stage corner.

Ramlethal Valentine:

Bajoneto (all versions): Fixed an error where the sword would sometimes move to an unintended position under certain conditions.

Leo Whitefang:

Dash: Can now be overwritten with Faultless Defense when input during a super flash.

Giovanna:

Dash: Can now be overwritten with Faultless Defense when input during a super flash.

Anji Mito:

Kachoufuugetsu Kai: The super flash now initiates as soon as the counter is successful.

The super flash now initiates as soon as the counter is successful. The time before the super flash has been reduced as it was possible with some moves to act in between the counter succeeding and the super flash.

I-No:

Air dash, air back dash: The input buffer window timing and activation conditions are now consistent with other characters.

Happy Chaos:

Fire: Now always makes contact with the opponent when they are taking damage or in blockstun.

Now always makes contact with the opponent when they are taking damage or in blockstun. Fixed an error where Fire could be used directly after At the Ready (HS) under certain conditions.

It is no longer possible to use Fire directly after the freeze on activation of Roman Cancel, etc.

Super Focus: Can now perform At the Ready (HS) directly after this move when activated with zero Concentration.

Sin Kiske:

Hawk Baker: The startup of Hawk Baker’s followup can no longer be Roman Canceled.

The startup of Hawk Baker’s followup can no longer be Roman Canceled. It remains possible to follow-up with Gazelle Step as well as Roman Cancel when the opponent is taking damage or blocking.

