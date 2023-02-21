How Capcom is setting up Street Fighter 6 for success with $2 million FGC prize pool

Street Fighter 6 (SF6) is the most highly anticipated fighting game of 2023, and Capcom has increased the excitement with its latest announcement. The next tournament, Capcom Cup X, will have a new game and offers a $2 million prize pool. The winner takes home the lion's share of a million dollars.

Fans can expect excellent gameplay on the latest Street Fighter title. The tournament's success will likely set the tone for future events of the same genre. The scope of Cup X is big enough to lure notable pros out of retirement.

Street Fighter 6 will be the highlight of Capcom Cup X

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Who wants to be a millionaire? Capcom Cup X will be played on Street Fighter 6 with the winner receiving a whopping $1,000,000!

One problem in competitive fighting games is that there isn't as much money as in games like League of Legends, DOTA 2, or many other esports. For example, the 2021 DOTA 2 International had a $40 million prize pool. Street Fighter 6 will be a big deal, and Capcom needs to prove it.

While $2 million doesn't sound like much in comparison, it's incredible money for the world of fighting games. Saul "MenaRD" won this past Capcom Cup and took home $300K. Compared to this year's prize, that's a drop in the bucket. It just shows fans how seriously Capcom is taking Street Fighter 6.

Fighting game pros often struggle if they aren't connected to a major org that can get them from Major to Major. However, the Capcom Pro Tour will also include online events this year. If the recent tests are anything to go by, netcode is solid enough to function efficiently.

I played in both recent tests for Street Fighter 6 and never had such a positive online experience with netcode. It's pretty clear Capcom has great faith in the game and putting $2 million on the line underpins their confidence.

Street Fighter pro and 2x Capcom Cup finalist Chris Tatarian replied to Sanford Kelly about America's weak performance in this year's competition. This was before the prize pool announcement was made for Street Fighter 6.

Chris Tatarian @Chris_Tatarian



Here’s a list of NA players that stopped competing in V: Justin, Ricki, PR Rog, Snake, Julio, Du, Fchamp, Brentt, Chris G, Strider, Marq Teddy, Dieminion, & myself…

that list alone is insane, most if not all of us will be back in SF6 twitter.com/SanfordKelly/s… EMP Sanford Kelly @SanfordKelly I'm NGL



US got smoked in Capcom Cup.



We only got Idom left and he's in losers top 16.



I'm NGL

US got smoked in Capcom Cup.

We only got Idom left and he's in losers top 16.

People can be mad but it's the truth.

Here's a list of NA players that stopped competing in V: Justin, Ricki, PR Rog, Snake, Julio, Du, Fchamp, Brentt, Chris G, Strider, Marq Teddy, Dieminion, & myself…

that list alone is insane, most if not all of us will be back in SF6

A notable group of pro players didn't enjoy Street Fighter 5 enough to keep playing but will return to the foray with the next title on the horizon. Some players like Justin Wong, HelloKittyRicki, Knuckledu, Chris G, and Strider are the' who's who' of Street Fighter games.

Familiar faces like Alex Myers, who had to retire due to hand injuries, will also return. This is primarily because of the ErgoBox, which allows him to play comfortably again.

Some players have confirmed their return to the competitive Street Fighter scene. In particular, Justin Wong, one of the best pro players, will return. He rarely competes in tournaments, so this is massive news. These confirmations are also excellent marketing opportunities for Capcom.

Justin Wong @JWonggg I was comfortable making my little YT content I was comfortable making my little YT content

Wong was satisfied with his YouTube career and focused on his family. But the million-dollar prize money was alluring enough to draw him out of retirement. This demonstrates the charm of the forthcoming event.

✨Ricki Sophie Ortiz✨ @HelloKittyRicki 🏻 twitter.com/streetfighter/… Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Street Fighter @StreetFighter

Who wants to be a millionaire? Capcom Cup X will be played on Street Fighter 6 with the winner receiving a whopping $1,000,000!

Fighting games have come such a long way. I am ready! SF6 can't come out any sooner!

Ricki "HelloKittyRicki" (Evil Geniuses) will return to the scene. She has been a part of the community for many years and will likely practice hard in Street Fighter 6 to make a significant impact.

Street Fighter 5 had a rocky start. While it eventually picked up the pace and got where it needed to be, many pros dropped off quickly. Fans were upset about choosing between starting with a weak roster and DLC drops.

But Street Fighter 6 is on course to correct many of these problems. It's launching with a decent cast of characters and a stable netcode. Unlike the previous game, SF6 will have all its game modes at launch.

Raiden @YinYangRaiden Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Street Fighter @StreetFighter

Who wants to be a millionaire? Capcom Cup X will be played on Street Fighter 6 with the winner receiving a whopping $1,000,000!

And on that day, everyone became a Street Fighter 6 player.

Fighting games rarely see this level of commitment from the developers, especially monetarily. Street Fighter 6 could change the field for 2D fighting games and push the boundaries. As someone who has spent time with the title, I was impressed every time I played against someone online.

Capcom firmly believes in Street Fighter 6 and has put a lot on the line for it. Fighting games will gain momentum, with Project L from Riot Games dropping soon. Moreover, Bandai Namco has Tekken 8 in development. The future seems bright.

