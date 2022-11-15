According to recent leaks, Project L, Riot Games' upcoming fighting game, could be named "Rift Rumble." This could, of course, be false, but it is based on the current offer information. Project L's potential tournament scene could also be called "The Rift Rumble" or something to that effect.

This information came about recently thanks to Reddit and was revealed through rumors of the LEC being moved to three more minor splits. Riot Games recently trademarked several terms. These trademarks had one thing in common. They all featured the phrase "Rift Rumble."

As with all rumors, it has to be taken with a grain of salt till Riot Games makes an official announcement about Rift Rumble.

Could Project L be named Rift Rumble as its official title?

When looking at this potentially leaked name for Project L, one of the first things I considered was, "What about Wild Rift?" However, it already has its competitors' names and always features the phrase "Wild Rift." With that in mind, it's unlikely they will suddenly rebrand their mobile version of League of Legends.

It's also worth noting that these were made with "video game competition" in mind. Rift Rumble is an apt name for a League of Legends fighting game. It can't be called Project L forever, after all.

There was also the leak of the esports banners. Design Studio wrote an article in June that was supposed to feature some Wild Rift esports banners. Instead, they showed image banners with Rift Rumble branding.

They also had an unknown logo on them. The images were changed almost immediately, making many think they weren't supposed to be revealed. Whether that's because "Rift Rumble" was going to be Wild Rift's esports name at some point is currently unknown.

It's also being suggested that this trademarked name could be a new series of competitions for the LEC or a rebranding of Rift Rivals. So much of Project L is a mystery right now, but it's entirely possible that the trademarked name could be the name of the free-to-play fighting game from Riot Games.

While much of the game is shrouded in mystery, there is much speculation going around, at the very least. Gamers also recently saw a potential leak of 23 champions that could be in the game. They all have the potential for exciting fighting game movesets, especially when considering past and present fighting game archetypes.

Unfortunately, there is no way to verify if this trademarked term will be the fighting game's name, but it certainly fits Riot Games' current naming conventions. Until there is official confirmation from Riot Games, this has to be taken with a grain of salt.

This could also be nothing, a name that Riot Games is trademarking so that someone else does not use it to piggyback off of their success. Fans will have to wait and see if it is Project L's name, a new name for Rift Rivals, or something else entirely.

