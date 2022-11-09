23 Project L champions allegedly leaked: Roster expected to feature Akali, Riven, Ezreal, and more

An interesting leak has recently come to light, concerning Riot Games’ Project L. The in-development fight game has had a potential roster of 23 champions leaked online, but this should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, Riot Games has not confirmed any of this, although that’s not the only part of it that makes it incredibly speculative.

However, if true, a potential 23 champions could be on the starting roster, or even as DLC for Project L. Many of these champions have a great deal of potential for fighting game character archetypes. Who leaked the information, and where did this all come from?

The entire potential roster of Project L champions has reportedly been leaked

Back in June 2022, Riot sent out a survey with a huge number of League of Legends champions in it. For each of the 22 listed champions, gamers were asked, “How would you describe your relationship with the champions below?”

According to Innovate Gaming, who leaked the survey, it asked what made these characters memorable and about the specific characteristics of these champions. If you consider that this was allegedly from a Riot Games survey, this isn’t exactly a leak, either.

It is, however, interesting information about the future of Project L. It’s likely that this survey was related to the game, considering these champions are all very much active in League of Legends.

All six of the champions on this list have already been confirmed. Also, considering when Illaoi was revealed, the dev team clarified that they were looking into what made the character memorable.

All champions in the Riot Games survey

Akali

Braum

Blitzcrank

Darius

Ekko

Ezreal

Illaoi

Jinx

Katarina

Karma

Kindred

Lux

Rengar

Riven

Senna

Sett

Thresh

Vi

Yasuo

Teemo

Samira

Zed

While these champions may not be part of Project L, it’s likely that many of them will, at least from the start. It would make for an incredible starting roster for a fighting game. Each of them has a unique playstyle and could fit in nicely with a number of fighting game tropes and archetypes. Here are a few examples.

Akali is likely going to play similarly to Guilty Gear’s Chip Zanuff. She will be heavy on rush downs and mix-ups. It’s also likely she’ll play like the Street Fighter character, Guy. Expect her to be fast, combo-heavy, and annoying.

Then you have the classic puppet characters, popular in anime fighting games. Kindred will probably be a zoner and puppet character, sending out her annoying ghost wolf. She might be like Relius or any other puppet character from the anime-fighting genre.

With Sett, you can likely count on having Armor get him to push through opponent attacks in Project L. While we could see him playing like Alex from Street Fighter 5, it's more likely he will be an Azreal-style character. Conversely, Blitzcrank will also be a distance grappler. It will be a really weird mechanic, but we can see it working.

For fans of heavy zoning and teleporting shenanigans, look no further than Ezreal. He’ll most likely play like Nine from BlazBlue. He’ll probably be a pretty squishy Project L champion, but infuriating. Conversely, he could be like a Dragon Ball FighterZ character, with his dashing and teleporting.

This could very well be an actual list of champions that could show up in the game, and it makes for a potentially fun cast of characters. Instead of this being looked at as a mess-up on Riot Games’ part, it’s a great way to build hype for their upcoming game by having fans speculate on what champions might be capable of in-game.

Poll : 0 votes