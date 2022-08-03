All League of Legends champions confirmed to be appearing in Riot's Project L fighting game so far

Regarding MOBAs, League of Legends is one of the first names to pop up in many gamers' minds. The game continues to be popular over a decade later, and over the years, developer Riot Games has assimilated the IP across various media formats.

From the animated television series Arcane to Ruined King, a turn-based RPG spin-off, these efforts have certainly elevated the popularity of League of Legends.

The development studio also has other side-game entries, including an upcoming fighting game. Simple called Project L as of now. The 2.5D fighter features several iconic characters from League of Legends. With over 150 heroes (called champions) to pick, which ones have made it into Project L thus far?

Project L features some of the most recognized League of Legends characters

1) Ahri: The fox-woman from the iconic game, Ahri is a pretty agile character. She can juggle foes in the air using her magical orbs to keep them regaining posture. Her claws, dashes, and quick attacks also help close the distance easily.

2) Darius: The Hand of Noxus brings his might to Project L in all his glory. His key method of attacking is his big ax, which he does not hesitate to bring down brutally on the opposition. For his size, he can be surprisingly quick, delivering blow after blow in quick succession.

3) Ekko: The time manipulating boy from Zaun also makes it in. Ekko uses his baton to dish out hits. His time power allows him to dash around and grant him a boost. He can even use a grenade as a project-based attack.

Tom Cannon @ProtomCannon About to head off to Vegas for Evo, but before I do... About to head off to Vegas for Evo, but before I do... https://t.co/bQ9QoSwvpK

4) Katarina: Noxian assassin Katarina was first shown in the earlier builds of Project L and not the recent, vibrant rendition. However, from the little footage of her, she is another agile fighter who prefers talking with her fists. On top of that, she also has a teleport mechanic allowing her to surprise enemies and keep them on their toes.

5) Jinx: Armed with various deadly weapons, Jinx also appeared in Arcane. The manic criminal loves causing carnage, and her playstyle reflects that explosive chaos. From her electric Zapper to a minigun and even a rocket launcher, she is as able at melee as she is at close range.

6) Illaoi: The latest League of Legends champion to make it in, Illaoi is also known as the Truth Bearer of Nagakabouros. She will be one of the more prominent fighters in the game (classified as a "juggernaut") and, as such she will be a slower character with regards to movement and combos.

Conversely, she will likely deal massive damage as she is armed with a totem that can also attack using the tentacles of Nagakabouros.

Not all League of Legends champions will make it in, and those that do may have unique abilities not seen before to fit into the gameplay. Project L is a 2D 2v2 tag team fighting game and was recently revealed to be free-to-play when it launches on its target platforms.

No specifics on that end have been discussed yet, but at the very least, it can assuredly be expected to be released on PC like the studios' other games.

