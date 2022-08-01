Riot Games' Project L fighting game confirmed to be free-to-play: New character, next update and more

With the announcement of Project L, Riot Games has rapidly recaptured gamers' imaginations. The renowned studio, lauded for making the multiplayer FPS Valorant, announced their latest IP in 2019. Set in the League of Legends universe, the project marks Riot's foray into the fighting genre.

Team members have now offered further updates regarding the much anticipated game. Much to players' delight, Project L will be completely free-to-play and will incorporate Ilaoi, a notable League of Legends character, into its roster.

What is Riot Games aiming for with Project L?

Project L is a tag-team based 2v2 fight game, echoing the likes of Marvel VS Capcom and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Notably, the rebooted aesthetic of the team is quite reminiscent of Arc System Works' celshaded projects. With core mechanics appearing quite solid, further developments surround assessing the designs and balance of various champions. Coupled with that, thorough focus is being lent to social and connectivity systems.

In that regard, developers are attempting to bring in as many gamers as possible, justifying their decision to opt for a free-to-play model. Coming to the characters, notable names including Katarina, Darius and Ekko have already been confirmed for the roster, with Ilaoi being the latest addition. The totem-wielding warrior will certainly enthrall players.

Riot Games' goal with each champion is to ensure their unique style of play and design is reflected in the gameplay. To further elaborate, the company has stated:

"We start off by deciding which champions we want to pursue. Our ultimate goal is to have a diverse and inclusive roster where everyone can find a champion that truly speaks to them. There are a ton of considerations such as, but not limited to, fight fantasy, theme, archetype, team synergy, race and ethnicity, personality, identity, size, etc."

They further revealed:

"Once we have a champion in mind, we plan out when we’ll begin working on them, and then create a pod which consists of folks across disciplines such as design, narrative, art, engineering, tech art, QA, production, and audio."

Considering the project has assimilated individuals from the EVO Championship Series, the future indubitably seems bright.

When will Riot Games' Project L come out?

So far, there hasn't been any news regarding Project L's release date. However, Riot Games has offered some insight into the game's future:

"Project L is in active development, and Illaoi’s still pretty early on, so we’ve got more work to do! But we’ll check back in later on in her process with devs from areas like animation, visual effects, and audio to see how everyone’s favorite big bodied, spirit tentacle-using juggernaut is shaping up. As for how we’re doing overall, look out for another update from Tom before the end of the year."

It is great to see developers being vocal and crystal clear as to how their projects are shaping up. With that being said, fans are awaiting the game with bated breath.

