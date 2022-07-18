“Still have a lot of champs we’d like to get to,” League of Legends developers confirm multiple mid-scope updates every season

In a recent developer blog, Riot Games confirmed that League of Legends would be getting multiple mid-scope updates throughout their upcoming seasons.

Mid-scope updates are mini reworks that the developers have provided to some older champions. This is done to restore some of their gameplay mechanics and update them to fit the current meta.

Many champions with outdated kits in League of Legends have been getting mini-reworks for quite some time now. In season 23 alone, Taliyah, Sivir, and Olaf received mid-scope updates. The developers provided their kits with a little bit of support, allowing them to have a much better time in the season 12 meta.

In the blog post, the developers stated that:

“Historically we made mid-scope level changes as the need arose, but by defining what a mid-scope is and setting goals for what good looks like, we can start doing these updates more proactively, meaning more champs get upgrades – and we still have a lot of champs we’d like to get to!”

More mid-scope updates are on the cards in future League of Legends seasons

The League of Legends mid-scope updates unofficially began in season 11, when Riot introduced certain mini-reworks to some of the champions in the game.

However, the developers have made the process more official over the course of the season. They also aim to make it more of a staple update for players to look forward to throughout every upcoming season.

While talking about some of their objectives for the mid-scope updates, the developers stated that:

“We typically look to give these updates to champions that have lost a bit of their shine over the years or have become problematic for the game. For example, Olaf is a champion that has been quite difficult to balance in pro play – oftentimes being overpowered in pro and underpowered in regular play.”

Speaking about their current reworks, the developers had the following to say:

“Our goals with mid-scopes are to polish up how these champions feel, better define their strategic place in the game, and most importantly cater to players that love them. This could mean players who are already playing these champs (Ahri), players who used to play them but no longer do (Swain mid), or people who WANT to play them but can’t due to things like pro play balance issues (Olaf).”

From the blog post, it can be inferred that the developers will be taking a closer look at champions and producing more successful mini-reworks in the future.

Their end goal is to make sure that Riot will be able to roll out these changes along with the major updates and complete kit reworks that are on their roadmap. As part of this roadmap, the next set of mid-scope reworks will be targeted toward Gangplank and Rell.

