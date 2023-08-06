EVO 2023 day 3 top 6 schedule, standings, and where to watch

EVO 2023 has been the single-biggest in-person tournament in fighting game history. With massive numbers in every category, fighting game players from around the world have come to compete for money and glory. The venue is home to casual gamers, excellent cosplayers, and fans of every fighting game in existence. However, some of the major tournaments have already concluded, while the rest continue today.
Day 3 of EVO will be home to Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and Street Fighter 6, beginning at 10 AM PT. Those who cannot take part in the festivities live have the Twitch stream to watch or can join their friends in any number of co-streams.
EVO 2023 Grand Finals for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
Day 3 will be home to the biggest tournaments at EVO 2023. The top six of each tournament have already been decided, and some names may surprise fighting game fans. Few of the fan favorites over the years are showing up in the top six. You can watch all these tournaments on the EVO Twitch channel.
First up is Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, which begins on August 6, 2023, at 10 AM PT. While some fans may prefer seeing MVC2, there were some impressive numbers that showed up for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 top six:
- Kane Blueriver
- LiberalTerminator
- Jibrill
- Evasion
- Mundank
- Spartan Throne
Tekken 7 Grand Finals for EVO 2023
Tekken 7 will be EVO 2023’s second tournament of day 3, airing at 1 PM PT. A few very familiar faces are among the Tekken gods at this fighting game tournament. Anakin, who we interviewed previously, is in the game’s top six.
Tekken 7 top six:
- KDF Ulsan
- TM Arslan Ash
- GyoGun AO
- TUE Genghis D0n
- KDF Meo-IL
- RB Anakin
Guilty Gear Strive Grand Finals for EVO 2023
Next up at EVO 2023 is Guilty Gear Strive, which will begin at 6 PM PT on August 6. There are some interesting names in the top six of this tournament. In particular, Team Solo Mid’s Leffen, known for being an exceptional Smash Bros. player, is among the best GGST players in the world.
Guilty Gear Strive top six:
- Daru_I-No
- ONi NBNHMR
- IBUSHIGIN|Tyurara
- TSM Leffen
- M.RAGE UMISHO
- Solo Verix
Street Fighter 6's final matches for EVO 2023
EVO 2023’s festivities will conclude with the biggest fighting game of the year, Street Fighter 6. With thousands of players, only six can make it to day 3. Several of the players that made it this far have been interviewed here on Sportskeeda, including Tokido.
Another fan-favorite, Angrybird will join the likes of MenaRD and Punk. While anyone could come away with the top spot, only one will, when the matches begin at 7 PM PT on August 6, 2023.
Street Fighter 6 top six:
- IBUSHIGIN Kakeru
- NASR|Angrybird
- RC HAITANI
- FLY Punk
- Bandits MenaRD
- ROHTO Z! Tokido
EVO 2023 concluded tournaments final standings
Several of EVO’s events have already finished for the weekend. These include Mortal Kombat 11, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, King of Fighters XV, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Several of these franchises had announcements this weekend, such as the new Fatal Fury: City of Wolves for the KOF series. Below are the winners of each of these events.
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate standings
- 1st: Ninjakilla_212
- 2nd: Nicholas
- 3rd: Scorpionprocs
- 4th: A F0xy Grampa
- 5th/6th: TheMightyUnjust, Xombat
- 7th/8th: Rewind, MakoraN
Melty Blood: Type Lumina final standings
- 1st: Moai
- 2nd: DAI
- 3rd: Jimmyjtran
- 4th: Jing
- 5th/6th: KR_Wrestlingman, ScrawtVermillion
- 7th/8th: Lunar, ronde
King of Fighters XV final standings
- 1st: Xiao Hai
- 2nd: E.T.
- 3rd: mok
- 4th: Wero Asamiya
- 5th/6th: MadKOF, Lacid
- 7th/8th: FKang, ZJZ
Dragon Ball FighterZ final standings
- 1st: Hikari
- 2nd: Solary Yasha
- 3rd: Nitro
- 4th: Gropis
- 5th: 860 Kite, STG Garlic Bread
- 7th: Rise INZEM, Kjpixel
It’s been a weekend filled with exciting moments, demos for upcoming games, and unforgettable matches. Though these tournaments have all concluded, there’s still plenty more excitement to come. Alongside today’s main stage events, there are still side tournaments to wrap up.
EVO 2023 is the latest installment of the biggest fighting game in the world. Every player that dreams of making it as a professional fighting game pro no doubt has a goal to make it to the big stage at least once. You can watch the events this weekend on EVO’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans can also find out if the Tekken 8 leak was accurate as well.