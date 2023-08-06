Fatal Fury: City of Wolves announced at EVO 2023, franchise to make a return after 24 years

The next game of the Garou series will be Fatal Fury: City of Wolves which was announced just moments ago in EVO 2023. The franchise will be returning for the first time since 1999 getting a good many number of SNK fans hyped about what they can expect from the title when it officially drops.

The fighting game was first teased in EVO 2022, and this time around SNK has provided the community with a much more fleshed-out trailer that goes over some in-game combat and gameplay mechanics.

The trailer sees the two protagonists, Terry Bogard and Rock Howards duking it out, along with a preview of some of the stages and characters that are confirmed for its launch so far.

Why has the Fatal Fury: City of Wolves announcement gotten SNK fans hyped?

The Fatal Fury games, which are also known as the Garou series, first began in 1991 with the Neo Geo title called Fatal Fury: King of Fighters. Its last entry was the 1999 Garou: Mark of the Wolves, however, the characters of this franchise appeared in other spin-off titles namely the King of Fighters.

SNK bringing back the series with Fatal Fury: City of Wolves has been one of the biggest announcements in EVO 2023 thus far.

All confirmed characters Fatal Fury: City of Wolves thus far

While the entire roster has not been revealed thus far, SNK has confirmed that the following characters will be making their way to the title on launch:

Rock Howard

Mai Shiranui

Andy Bogard

B.Jenet

Billy Kane

Marco Rogrigues

Hotaru Futuba

Gato

Tizoc

Kain R. Heinlein

Terry Bogard

All Confirmed stages in Fatal Fury: City of Wolves thus far

Much lick with the characters, SNK is yet to provide fans with an entire list of stages that will be making its way to the game. However, the following were shown and teased in the trailer:

Geese Tower

National Park

South Town Airport

??? [Abandoned Dojo]

Live House "Old Line"

Factory

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves character design

Judging from the trailer alone it seems that the game will have Cell-shaded graphics with the character 3D models looking very similar to King of Fighters 15. However. The visual effects have been improved significantly.

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves release date

SNK are yet to provide an official release window for the title, however, fan speculations place it sometime by the end of 2024.