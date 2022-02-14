The King of Fighters XV: Complete list of fighters and teams available to players on day one

February has been a big month in gaming, and with The King of Fighters XV's upcoming release on February 17, it's set to become even more prominent.

Despite the recent release of successful titles like Guilty Gear Strive, there is a relative shortage of good fighting games. However, few are as big as the King of Fighters series among all the iconic series in the genre. The King of Fighters XV will be a direct continuation and will follow the previous game's events in the series.

With features like the first use of Unreal Engine 4 and a new network system, there are a lot of exciting features in this year's release. But a fighting game is nothing without characters or fighters. So, there will be no shortage of action at the start, with a roster of 39 fighters spread across 13 teams from the storyline.

List of day one fighters and teams in The King of Fighters XV

1) Hero Team

– Shun'ei

– Meitenkun

– Benimaru Nikaido

2) Orochi Team

– Yashiro Nanakase

– Shermie

– Chris

3) Art of Fighting Team

– Ryo Sakazaki

– Robert Garcia

– King

4) Ikari Warriors Team

– Leona Heidern

– Ralf Jones

– Clark Still

5) Secret Agents Team

– Vanessa

– Blue Mary

– Luong

6) Super Heroines Team

– Athena Asamiya

– Mai Shiranui

– Yuri Sakazaki

7) Galaxy Anton Wrestling Team (G.A.W. Team)

– Antonov

– Ramón

– King of Dinosaurs

8) K' Team

– K'

– Maxima

– Whip

9) Krohnen Team

– Krohnen McDougall

– Kula Diamond

– Ángel

10) Ash Team

– Ash Crimson

– Elisabeth Blanctorche

– Kukri

11) Rivals Team

– Isla

– Dolores

– Heidern

12) Sacred Treasures Team

– Kyo Kusanagi

– Iori Yagami

– Chizuru Kagura

13) Fatal Fury Team

– Terry Bogard

– Andy Bogard

– Joe Higashi

List of upcoming DLC fighters in The King of Fighters XV

There's more exciting news for the players as they will enjoy even more fighters in the upcoming days of the game. Two team passes are planned to be introduced, each of which will introduce six new fighters and two new teams. So far, six fighters belonging to the first team pass have been revealed.

Koch Media Official @KochMedia

Twelve additional characters will be available throughout 2022.



🎟️ Get Team Pass 1 NOW and make these two teams yours! The King of Fighters XV DLC is ready to blow you away with its first wave of fighters: Team GAROU and Team SOUTH TOWN!!!Twelve additional characters will be available throughout 2022. @SNKPofficial 🎟️ Get Team Pass 1 NOW and make these two teams yours! The King of Fighters XV DLC is ready to blow you away with its first wave of fighters: Team GAROU and Team SOUTH TOWN!!!Twelve additional characters will be available throughout 2022. @SNKPofficial👊🎟️ Get Team Pass 1 NOW and make these two teams yours! https://t.co/hDuY7xOQIp

1) Garou Team (Team Pass 1)

– Rock Howard

– B. Jenet

– Gato

2) South Town Team (Team Pass 1)

– Geese Howard

– Billy Kane

Also Read Article Continues below

– Ryuji Yamazaki

Edited by Yasho Amonkar