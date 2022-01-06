The King of Fighters XV: Kula Diamond confirmed and showcased in new trailer

Keeping up with the character reveals, SNK finally revealed the 38th character joining the King of Fighters XV roster. It is none other than the "Ice Doll" Kula Diamond.

A trailer was released to accompany the announcement, showcasing how Kula will be playing in the upcoming SNK fighting game and to stay on-brand with the tagline "Shatter All Expectations," some expectations were indeed shattered near the end.

The Ice Queen Kula Diamond revealed, amidst the chilly season

Kula Diamond is being voiced by Yumi Kakazo and is meant to act as an antagonistic rival to K. Despite this, both of them historically have been a team in the game.

The trailer showcases Kula Diamond on the ice stage, which was revealed during the Ash Crimson reveal, while a 2002 rendition of her theme song was remade for the game plays in the background. Various shots of her fighting against KOF characters Heidern and Anton are shown as she utilizes XV's rendition of ice breath, uppercut, slide and frosty breath, which looks gorgeous in the new graphic engine.

That is not all, Kula Diamond also comes equipped with new tools for The King of Fighter XV, where she can summon a snowman out of the sky, which can crash on the opponent, potentially acting as a zoning tool.

Apart from that, a special intro between K and Kula is possibly shown. From what we know of the trailer, no new stage is coming with Kula Diamond. The trailer wraps off in the usual The King of Fighters XV fashion of ending them with the super animation and the character's victory pose.

The full trailer can be watched down below:

Keeping up with the traditions of the tagline "Shatter all expectations," which SNK is going with, Kula will be joining a new team called Team Krohnen comprising Kula, Angel, and the new character Krohnen.

The King of Fighters XV is the fifteenth mainline entry into The King of Fighters series of fighting games. He is expected to see a February 17, 2022 release on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

