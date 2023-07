EVO 2023 complete schedule revealed: Where to watch, Official titles lineup, and more

The EVO 2023 schedule is now live, and from August 4, 2023, to August 6, 2023, the biggest international fighting game event will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The day and dates for all the games have now been revealed, and it will be quite interesting to see who becomes the EVO champ for each title this year.

Below is the official title lineup as well as the complete schedule for EVO 2023 and where audiences will be able to watch them.

Evo 2023 complete title lineup

evo.gg/news/evo-2023-… Presenting our Program Guide for #Evo2023 on August 4th-6th.

There are 8 games officially lined up for EVO 2023:

Dragon Ball FighterZ (fourth appearance at EVO)

(fourth appearance at EVO) Guilty Gear: Strive (second appearance at EVO)

(second appearance at EVO) The King of Fighters XV (second appearance at EVO)

(second appearance at EVO) Melty Blood: Type Lumina (second appearance at EVO)

(second appearance at EVO) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (third appearance at EVO)

(third appearance at EVO) Street Fighter 6 (first appearance at EVO)

(first appearance at EVO) Tekken 7 (seventh appearance at EVO)

(seventh appearance at EVO) Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (seventh appearance at EVO)

EVO 2023 all event schedule and where to watch

Here is the complete schedule for EVO 2023 from August 4, 2023, to August 6, 2023:

EVO 2023 Day 1 schedule (August 4, 2023)

Venue: Main Stage

Where to watch: Twitch

Event Timings:

10:00 AM PDT: Arc System Works Panel

10:55 AM PDT: Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising Panel

12:00 PM PDT: Guilty Gear: Strive Panel

12:30 PM PDT: Exciting Announcement from Surprise Developer

1:10 PM PDT: Skullgirls Panel (Hidden Variable Studios)

1:45 PM PDT: Rivals of Aether 2 Panel (Aether Studios)

2:00 PM PDT: Indie Fighting Game Trailers

2:20 PM PDT: Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Top 5 Evo Matches

3:00 PM PDT: Street Fighter 6 Panel

4:00 PM PDT: Tekken 8 Panel (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Finale: Killer Instinct 10-Year Anniversary Invitational

7:00 PM PDT to 10:00 PM PDT: Top 6: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Venue: Stage 2

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 3:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Street Fighter 6

3:00 PM PDT to 4:00 PM PDT: Intermission

4:00 PM PDT to 8:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Street Fighter 6

Venue: Stage 3

Where to watch: Twitch‍

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 3:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: The King of Fighters XV

3:00 PM PDT to 4:00 PM PDT: Intermission

4:00 PM PDT to 6:00 PM PDT: Pools R2: The King of Fighters XV

6:00 PM PDT to 08:00 PM PDT: Top 24: The King of Fighters XV

Venue: Stage 4

Where to watch: Twitch‍

10:00 AM PDT to 3:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Dragon Ball FighterZ

3:00 PM PDT to 4:00 PM PDT: Intermission

4:00 PM PDT to 9:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Tekken 7

Venue: Stage 5

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 03:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Guilty Gear: Strive

3:00 PM PDT to 04:00 PM PDT: Intermission

4:00 PM PDT to 8:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Guilty Gear: Strive

Venue: Stage 6

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 3:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Melty Blood: Type Lumina

3:00 PM PDT to 4:00 PM PDT: Intermission

4:00 PM PDT to 6:00 PM PDT: Pools R2: Melty Blood: Type Lumina

6:00 PM PDT to 8:00 PM PDT: Top 24: Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Venue: Stage 7

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT. to 3:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

3:00 PM PDT to 4:00 PM PDT: Intermission

4:00 PM PDT to 6:00 PM PDT: Pools R2: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

6:00 PM PDT to 8:00 PM PDT: Top 24: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

The rough draft of tournament pools for Evo2023 are now live for review.

EVO 2023 Day 2 schedule (August 5, 2023)

Venue: Main Stage

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 12:00 PM PDT: Top 6: Melty Blood: Type Lumina

12:00 PM PDT to 5:00 PM PDT: Top 6: The King of Fighters XV

5:00 PM PDT to 7:00 PM PDT: Top 4: Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

7:00 PM PDT to 11:00 PM PDT: Top 6: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Venue: Stage 2

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings

10:00 AM PDT to 2:00 PM PDT: Pools R2: Street Fighter 6

2:00 PM PDT to 3:00 PM PDT: Intermission

3:00 PM PDT to 5:00 PM PDT: Pools R3: Street Fighter 6

5:00 PM PDT to 7:00 PM PDT: Pools R4: Street Fighter 6

7:00 PM PDT to 10:00 PM PDT: Top 24: Street Fighter 6

Venue: Stage 3

Where to watch: Twitch‍

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 12:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Dragon Ball FighterZ

12:00 PM PDT to 2:00 PM PDT: Pools R2: Dragon Ball FighterZ

2:00 PM PDT to 3:00 PM PDT: Intermission

3:00 PM PDT to 6:00 PM PDT: Top 48: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Venue: Stage 4

Where to watch: Twitch‍

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 2:00 PM PDT: Pools R2: Tekken 7

2:00 PM PDT to 03:00 PM PDT: Intermission

3:00 PM PDT to 7:00 PM PDT: Pools R3: Tekken 7

7:00 PM PDT to 10:00 PM PDT: Top 24: Tekken 7

Venue: Stage 5

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 2:00 PM PDT: Pools R2: Guilty Gear: Strive

2:00 PM PDT to 3:00 PM PDT: Intermission

3:00 PM PDT to 7:00 PM PDT: Pools R3: Guilty Gear: Strive

7:00 PM PDT to 10:00 PM PDT: Top 24: Guilty Gear: Strive

Venue: Stage 6

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 2:00 PM PDT: Pools R1: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

2:00 PM PDT to 3:00 PM PDT: Intermission

3:00 PM PDT to 7:00 PM PDT: Pools R2: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

7:00 PM PDT to 10:00 PM PDT: Top 48: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Venue: Stage 7

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 2:00 PM PDT: Pools: Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

Tickets for Sunday arena finals of #Evo2023 are sold out. We unfortunately do not expect additional tickets to open up at this time. Spectator passes for Friday and Saturday are both still available and will be throughout the event.

E3 2023 Day 3 schedule (August 6, 2023)

Venue: Main Stage

Where to watch: Twitch

Timings:

10:00 AM PDT to 12:00 PM PDT: Top 6: Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

12:00 PM PDT to 4:00 PM PDT: Top 6: Tekken 7

4:00 PM PDT to 7:00 PM PDT: Top 6: Guilty Gear: Strive

7:00 PM PDT to 11:00 PM PDT: Top 6: Street Fighter 6

EVO 2023 will be the first Evolution Championship Series for Street Fighter 6. It will be quite interesting to see who will win the very first EVO event for the game.