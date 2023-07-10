EVO 2023 trailers expected to feature Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Budokai Tenkaichi 4, and more

EVO 2023, the biggest fighting game tournament of the year, always has fresh trailers. With tens of thousands of fighting game fans tuning in, this is the perfect time to reveal new characters. In addition, future updates can be teased or even give the first gameplay footage of an upcoming title. According to a leak on Reddit, an exciting list of games will reportedly be covered during the event.

However, it’s worth noting that while there will be gaming trailers at EVO 2023, this is all conjecture until the event takes place. Even within the thread, this was teased, and there were dissenting opinions. Here is what is reportedly to be expected at the tournament.

What trailers are allegedly being shown at EVO 2023?

Fighting game fans tune in to EVO 2023 as much for the action as they do in hopes of news on their favorite fighting games. According to a leak that was passed from 4chan and sent to Reddit’s “GamingLeaksAndRumors” subReddit, quite a few trailers are scheduled for the event.

Game trailers teased

Mortal Kombat 1: Femme Fatale Trailer (Kira, D’Vorah, Tanya reveal)

Street Fighter 6: Aki Trailer

Jump Legends Ultimax: Story Trailer

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising: Lucilius Trailer

Genshin Impact: Cross Connect: Announcement Trailer

King of Fighters 15: Hotaru and Adelheid Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi: Warriors of Legend Trailer

Dead or Alive: Birthday Teaser

Tekken 8: Unchained Destiny Trailer (Kunimitsu reveal, Tifa Lockhart teaser)

Disney’s Domination Reveal Trailer

This leak was first found on 4chan's /v/ board and then on Reddit (Image via imgur)

Some view this as fake for a few reasons. One Redditor highlighted that the silhouettes of the KOF characters are already known, and neither are on the trailer allegedly being shown at EVO 2023.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to confirm whether these trailers will be revealed during the event. As Street Fighter 6 recently announced a Rashid trailer, it’s unknown if they will disclose what Aki will be like in the game so soon.

Katsuhiro Harada @Harada_TEKKEN There is a character that should be made before the guest character, so please forget about the guest character for now. twitter.com/Qgr44gwws/stat… There is a character that should be made before the guest character, so please forget about the guest character for now. twitter.com/Qgr44gwws/stat…

In addition, Tekken 8’s director Harada stated that fans shouldn’t expect to hear anything about guest characters anytime soon. He wants to get the main cast ready before worrying about guests. However, this could be a misdirection, so fans must tune in and see.

When does EVO 2023 take place?

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) 2023 is the biggest fighting game tournament of the year. It will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, between August 4-6, 2023.

EVO @EVO Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has set a new franchise registration record for competitors at #Evo2023 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has set a new franchise registration record for competitors at #Evo2023! https://t.co/DAWAuvFXsI

Main tournaments

Street Fighter 6

Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

The King of Fighters XV

Tekken 7

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

The above games are just the main tournaments. There will be a wealth of side tournaments for fans attending the event. These are typically niche, older fighting games and classics like Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

EVO 2023 will air on Twitch between August 4-6, 2023. While many game trailers will be revealed, it’s unknown how accurate the current list is.

