Tekken 8 complete character list: All fighters confirmed so far

Tekken 8 is one of the most anticipated fighting game releases. With the level of success that Street Fighter 6 has garnered since its release, there have been a lot of expectations surrounding Tekken’s new title and what it will bring to the table. While Bandai Namco is yet to provide an official release date for the title, there is speculation regarding its drop window, with many suggesting late 2023 or early 2024.

While we speculate the release date, the developers have already confirmed all the characters who will be making their way to the game thus far. There are 15 characters expected to be included upon the title's release, with the developers adding more to the list periodically.

Read on to learn about all the characters who have been confirmed to make their way to the game upon launch.

All confirmed characters in Tekken 8

The list of all characters making their way to Tekken 8 include:

Jin Kazama

Kazuya Mishima

Jun Kazama

King

Paul Phoenix

Lars Alexandersson

Marshall Law

Jack-8

Nina Williams

Ling Xiaoyu

Leroy Smith

Asuka Kazama

Lili

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

Will there be a Tekken 8 beta?

Tekken 8 will be getting a beta test eventually. However, Bandai Namco has yet to provide additional details as to when that will be. Though, it seems the beta period might go live sooner than expected because the community members recently spotted a playtest for the game on Steam DB.

Hence, it’s likely that the beta testing period for the title is closer than expected. More information surrounding it should be available in the following weeks.

Since the latest franchise entry will introduce a new mechanic like the Heat System and better netcode compared to previous titles, Bandai Namco will use the testing period to weed out problems and issues they might look to avoid during its launch.

Players should watch out for more reveals made around the game during the Summer Game Fest 2023.

Note: We will periodically update the list whenever Bandai Namco shares a new reveal. The developers are revealing new character trailers every month, and it will be interesting to see who makes it to the roster next.

