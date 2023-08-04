Yasuo announced for League of Legends: Project L, will be made available to play in EVO 2023

Set to release their newest fighting game, Project L, Riot Games is gearing up for the next big thing. This tag-based fighting game introduces a range of unique elements that are sure to captivate players. Recently, the developers shared some thrilling updates. The initial announcement revealed that there would be four playable champions in the EVO 2023 demo. Nonetheless, as of now, the identities of only three champions have been disclosed.

Riot has finally revealed an exciting addition to Project L's champion lineup: Yasuo the Unforgiven, as shared by the lead champion designer of Project L, Alex Jaffe. He asserted,

"We've got a ton more champs in the lab, like Jinx and Illaoi, but we hope you'll enjoy getting your first taste of Project L with this roster. Each champion has their own unique playstyle and identity. And when teamed up, they can pull off some pretty wild sequences."

League of Legends: Project L's demo at EVO 2023 will feature Yasuo

Yasuo is a master swordsman who is said to manipulate the wind with his blade. His unique move set lets him cancel in and out of a versatile stance, which gives him tools for every situation. Furthermore, he can outplay with mix-ups, go to the air for really technical combos, play defense with his wind wall, or perform huge damage with wind slashes.

Attendees of Evo 2023, brace yourselves for the exciting debut of Project L! Thrilling news has just been announced by the developers that a playable demo will be available for eager gamers to indulge in.

Test your skills with the four esteemed champions: Darius, Ahri, Ekko, and Yasuo. This highly anticipated event will be held in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 3 to 6, 2023.

Other playable characters in Project L at EVO 2023

Along with Yasuo, there will be three other champions fans can enjoy at EVO 2023. Alex Jaffe further delved into the essential playstyles of other champions as well.

Darius : As a ruthless axe-wielding general, Darius hits like a truck. He owns the midrange, and he's relentless on offense, too. Once he wounds his opponent, they'll take huge chip damage from everything, and he can reset over and over to keep the pressure coming.

: As a ruthless axe-wielding general, Darius hits like a truck. He owns the midrange, and he's relentless on offense, too. Once he wounds his opponent, they'll take huge chip damage from everything, and he can reset over and over to keep the pressure coming. Ekko : With Echo's front-row strikes, players can go in, then call for a do-over. He is tough to whip, punish, and even block correctly. He can also zone at mid-range with a timely projectile.

: With Echo's front-row strikes, players can go in, then call for a do-over. He is tough to whip, punish, and even block correctly. He can also zone at mid-range with a timely projectile. Ahri: She is a rush-down terror who controls the air and attacks from all angles. She has a unique resource, "Fox Fire", which she can blast to extend her pressure. It gives her highs and lows, lefts and rights, for days. With meters, things get really open-ended.

It was also stated that if you're at EVO 2023 and want to try the new game and its champions, a full guide on how to actually play the game will also be available.