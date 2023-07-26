Project L announces duo play for upcoming League of Legends fighting game

League of Legends is about to drop another jewel in the fighting game genre. But here's the kicker: Riot Games' Project L has something special up its sleeve. It's not your typical tag-based fighting game but a team-based brawler where two-player teams collide. That means each champ-wielding player can unite and go head-to-head. Project L, the latest update from Riot, is an exciting game that allows you to play both with and against your friends.

In this article, we will dive into the new mechanisms and updates Riot has unveiled for this game.

How does League of Legends Project L's duo play work?

Shaun Rivera, the game director for Project L, revealed an interesting tidbit about duo play in League of Legends. It seems they have taken inspiration from tag team wrestling matches for this game. As a result, one player gets to control the character on stage while their partner patiently waits off-screen for the perfect moment to be tagged in.

Riot's previous announcement highlighted various tag mechanics specifically crafted to foster teamwork in both wins and losses. Players will have the opportunity to enhance their gaming experience as a duo by executing combos or rescuing their partner during crucial moments. Shaun asserted:

"Project L will support 1v1, 2v2, and even 2v1 matchups. So don't worry, solo players, you can still play as a solo tag team fighter and control both champs at once."

What is League of Legends Project L's Fuse System?

The Fuse System in League of Legends Project L allows teams to customize how their champions play together before the game starts. Players can embrace their individuality and showcase their true skills with Fuses. These powerful synergies offer a delightful variety that transforms the duo's style of play.

It is quite exciting to discover the multitude of options available with each champion's two various Fuses. Players can always switch their Fuses for the next match to explore what feels right. There are many aspects for players to come up with, making it an intriguing journey of possibilities.

The developers of Project L dedicated a significant amount of time to perfecting the foundation of the game and enhancing the experience of teamplay. Their efforts were also focused on creating a distinct and exceptional duo play feature, providing players with an opportunity to fully embrace and master the intricacies of this extraordinary combat game.

How can you play League of Legends' new fighting game, Project L?

From the latest developer announcement, the most thrilling news is that Project L will be offering a playable demo during Evo 2023. Players can venture there to try the game on the show floor. The anticipated event will take place from August 3 to 6, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Consequently, fans can eagerly anticipate the release of fresh gameplay videos showcasing this exciting new fighting game.

There will be four champions available in the demo, including Darius, Ekko, Ahri, and an additional one yet to be announced. Also, there's no sign-up required.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides for the upcoming fighting game of League of Legends: Project L.