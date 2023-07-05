"Sometimes it's very attractive" Red Bull Kumite's Tokido talks Modern controls, Akuma, and what makes Street Fighter 6 great (Exclusive)

Easily one of the greatest fighting game players of all time, Tokido competed in the Red Bull Kumite South Africa tournament in Street Fighter 6. With that in mind, it only made sense he would be invited to play in one of the first major competitions for SF6. Though he did not seem too confident in his ability to win, the pro gamer nonetheless gave it his all throughout the weekend.

Before the event, we contacted Tokido, among other Red Bull Kumite South Africa competitors. During the competition, the fighting game pro would ultimately take ninth place. We spoke about how he felt going in, the power of modern controls, and what makes Street Fighter 6 so great.

Tokido discusses his chances at Street Fighter 6 in the Red Bull South Africa Kumite and more

Q. Thank you for taking the time to chat with us again! First off, how are you feeling about your chances today?

Tokido: Actually, I want to say . . . no confidence.

Q. Really? Obviously, you’ve got some of the best players around. Do you think this is going to be challenging?

Tokido: Yes, this is my challenge. We played each other before Kumite, and I know which players are exceptional. I am not that good.

Q. Street Fighter 6 has added several new control options. How do you feel about Modern, and do you think it’s viable in competitive play?

Tokido: It can sometimes be an attractive game to play. But so far, though, it is a good fighting game for beginners. It has a simple input system. Sometimes, fighting games can feel complicated for beginners. But the Modern controls scheme is easy. New players don't need to practice a lot but can still enjoy the fighting game with others, which is great.

Q. How do you feel SF6 feels mechanically and competitively compared to the previous releases? Do you think it’s a breath of fresh air for the FGC?

Tokido: This game has many new mechanics compared to Street Fighter 5. Personally, I was very good at Street Fighter 5. But now I think this game has become difficult for me because of the major changes. But because of the revised mechanics, many new players can enjoy it.

Being a professional player, this is a boon as we need to expand the community. The game may be challenging for me, but it is good for everyone else.

Q. Though you have sat Akuma aside in SF5, are you excited to see him return in SF6?

Tokido: Yes, that’s why I picked Ken because, in this new game, I need experience with Shotos. Shoto combines the fighting style of Ryu, Ken, and Akuma. I want to prepare for the new Akuma. That’s why I picked Ken.

Q. You’ve shown skill and proficiency with Luke in Street Fighter 5. How do you feel about him in SF6? Has he gotten better, worse, or stayed the same?

Tokido: Sometimes, his damage is huge. In this game, he has a better neutral, I think. But he was better in Street Fighter 5. Luke has everything now, and I think he is a powerful character in the new game, but I cannot control him. That's why I pick Ken. His neutral is very good, and he has a lot of options. His damage is so-so, but the neutral is fun to play.

Q. Do you think any particular character is stronger than the rest? Or is this roster fairly balanced?

Tokido: I think it’s well-balanced. Every character has strong and weak points. Of course, there are tier lists, but it seems balanced.

Also known as Murderface, Tokido is considered one of the greatest fighting game players ever. You can find his content being on Start.GG and on social media via Twitter.

