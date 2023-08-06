Tekken 8 EVO 2023 leaks: Heihachi’s daughter Reina expected to be a newcomer along with Victor and Azucena

Leaks from the Tekken 8 EVO 2023 booth have surfaced once again, and it seems that Heihachi’s daughter, Reina, will likely be one of the newcomers in the upcoming title. The speculation comes from images of what looks like the character select screen, which seems to confirm a lot of the older fighters, along with the three newcomers who are expected to be on their roster at launch.

Along with Reina leaks, Victor and Azucena were also spotted on the roster list, however, Azucena was leaked quite a number of times already and once accidentally by Bandai Namco themselves.

The developers are yet to provide fans with an official list of characters who will be making their way to Tekken 8 on launch. However, with a number of leaks surfacing already, the community already has a good idea of which fighters will be making their way in.

Reina, Victor, and Azucena expected to be the three newcomers in Tekken 8

There is not much known about the three newcomers apart from some community speculations and leaks.

Reina is said to be Heihachi’s secret daughter, and with how complicated and over-the-top Tekken lore can get, it won’t come as much of a surprise to fans if she does actually make her way to the final Tekken 8 roster. But it will be quite interesting to see how exactly she plays out and if her gameplay is going to stay true to the Mishima fighting style or deviate from it.

Victor, on the other hand, is supposedly a UN agent, and apart from this, there is no additional information on him.

This is not the first time that Azucena was leaked as one of the confirmed newcomers for Tekken 8. A couple of days ago, Bandai Namco Europe had accidentally leaked his kit themselves, along with that of Raven’s.

The Raven supposedly coming to the new Tekken title will be the older character who was there in the franchise before Tekken 7. He is expected to make a return along with Steve Fox. Although Steve Fox has not been officially confirmed by the developers, he has had multiple images of him leaked online already.

Tekken 8 is yet to have an official release date, however, fans speculate that the new franchise entry will be dropping sometime in 2024.