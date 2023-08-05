Two more Tekken 8 characters reportedly leaked, old Raven and newcomer Azucena expected on launch

Two more Tekken 8 characters seem to have been accidentally leaked by Bandai Namco Europe, and Raven from the older Tekken games and newcomer Azucena are now speculated to be a part of the final roster. This is the third set of character details that were accidentally leaked by Bandai Namco Europe and many feel that based on previous leaks these characters are likely to make their way in the game.

The upcoming Tekken title is scheduled for release sometime in 2024, with Bandai Namco hosting multiple closed beta tests on the fighting game already.

While the developers have not revealed the entire roster yet, a couple of days ago a low-resolution image surfaced of what looked like the character select screen of Tekken 8.

The leaked image had a character who looked an awful lot like the Raven from the older Tekken titles, namely Tekken 5. Hence, it's not surprising why the Tekken community feels that the leaks have legitimacy.

Older Raven and Azucena expected to be a part of the Tekken 8 roster

The Tekken 8 leak was first reported on Reddit by a user who goes by the name Trem45. They linked it back to an image that supposedly shows small gameplay trailers for the two characters.

When talking about the leaks, the Redditor reports,

“Two Tekken characters were accidentally posted early by Bandai Namco Europe (yes...again) newcomer character's name is revealed to be Azucena, and Raven from older Tekken games makes a return.”

The user then goes on to provide a speculated idea on what Azucena’s movesets might be like. They suggest,

“Azucena is a type of flower based on my very in depth 1 minute google search, could potentially be evidence towards the full roster leak being real as it has a woman with a flower on her head that is similarly shaped.”

Master Raven was one of the more iconic characters in previous Tekken titles, with Bandai Namco changing him out for his younger student in Tekken 7. Hi, possibly making a return to Tekken 8 has gotten a lot of franchise fans hyped.

However, readers are advised to take this bit of information with a grain of salt as the leaks might not be anything more than a big hoax.