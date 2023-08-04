Tekken 8 release day roster reportedly leaked: Fighting game expected to feature 32 characters at launch

Tekken 8’s launch day rosters seem to have been leaked online and the fighting is reportedly gearing up to have 32 playable characters on release. The latest Tekken franchise entry has been one of the most anticipated fighting games and with the new mechanics that it will be introducing, it will be quite interesting to see just how well some of the more legacy fighters play out.

The source of the leak surfaced on Reddit, which showed a low-resolution image of what looks like the character select screen of the game.

However, from the comments thread, it’s evident that the community is not entirely convinced if this leak is credible or fake. While some actually feel that these 32 characters will be available on launch, other’s believe that the low-resolution image is a clever fabrication.

Tekken 8 community is divided on character select screen leak

While there is a fair bit of excitement amongst community members surrounding the leak, it's hard to say if the image is at all a true representation of all the characters who will be available in Tekken 8 at launch.

The community is fairly divided on the matter, and many have suggested that the image might be AI-generated and purposely downgraded to make it look like it’s a credible leak.

One of the Redditors even pointed out,

“It's fake. This absolutely looks AI-generated, not to mention that this roster only has two or three newcomers at most from what it seems; if they aren't drastic redesigns of other characters, that is. Also, no character models being present makes me think its fake.”

However, there are many who feel that the image is not fake and that it’s very likely that Tekken 8 will be supporting these 32 characters during release.

All in all, the image shows a lot of new and returning fighters, and it will be quite interesting to see what the actual lineup will look like once the game launches next year.

Tekken 8 release date

While there is no official release date for the game, the title has a 2024 release window, with multiple closed beta testing sessions being held in 2023.